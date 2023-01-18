SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 180.00-195.00, 500-600 lbs 170.00-190.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 175.00-195.00, 500-600 lbs 165.00-182.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-170.00, 500-600 lbs 135.00-159.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 72.00-84.0; Boners 85-85% lean 75.00-90.00; Lean 85-90% lean 66.00-88.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-68.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1175-2190 lbs 95.00-107.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 955-1945 lbs 74.00-92.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 835-1025 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 750.00-1000.00 per pair. Small 1-2 620-895 lbs Middle age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 600.00-725.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 0.07 lower at 56.44. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 38.48; 450-500 lbs 41.74; 500-550 lbs 44.55.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 10 cents higher; elevator bids 7.00-7.85, processor bids 7.35-7.75. Soybeans were 12 cents higher; elevator bids 14.85-15.24, processor bid 15.75, and export 16.00. New Crop Wheat bids were 7 to 8 cents higher; elevator bids 6.91-7.22.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was .53 higher at 84.32.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00-30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops 15.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 30.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Sweet Potatoes buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Jumbo/Medium 20.00-25.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Stayman 20.00-25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 20.00-25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 20.00-25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 20.00-34.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-27.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00, KY type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 40.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00, per head Green Medium 2.50-3.00; Cantaloupes per melon GU 1.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s 30.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 28.00; Cucumbers bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 44.00; Eggplant buctns 24s MX 25.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s PE 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-33.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee Old Crop 100.00-150.00, Desirables New Crop 180.00, Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large 24.00, Green FL Jumbo, Yellow Extra Large 30.00, Red Extra Large DR 35.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Pomegranates ctns Wonderful 36s CA 20.00-24.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctnsZucchini Small 20.00, Straightneck Small 22.00, Straightneck Medium 20.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL 27.00-30.00; Sugarcane per stalk Green/Red type FL 4.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2/Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 23.00-24.00, 5x6 sz 22.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-24.00, Green 5x6sz 30.00-32.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 18.00-30.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 22.00-25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel 88s 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 30.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 22.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 28.00.