SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averagesfor all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOBsteers 1,483 lbs at 156.42, heifers 1,329 lbs at 156.07. Dressed delivered steers 967 lbs at 248.55, heifers 867 lbs at 247.77. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 253.53, dn 0.62 and Select 225.78, dn 8.00.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted averageprices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Compared to last week, early weaned pigs were 4.00 per head higher. Feeder pigs were 3.00 per head higher. Demand good on moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 46.89; 40 lbs cash basis 65.63.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 55.22, 450-499 lbs 56.99, and 500-549 lbs 58.94.

Grain

Monday: Corn was mixed, 7 cents lower to 5 cents higher; elevator bids 6.53-7.03, processor bids 6.78-7.13. Soybean were steady to 1 cent lower; elevator bids 13.72-14.22, processor bid 14.67 and export 14.67. New Crop Wheat bids were 5 to 22 cents lower; elevator bids 6.69-6.89.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.66 higher at 85.61.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-20.00; Cauliflower ctns White 12-15 ct 50.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow fair condition 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard/Rutabagas/Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 16.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 60.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 45.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo 45.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 16.00, Red Extra Large 35.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red type 12s 10.00, 30 lb filmbags Red type topped 25.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundle Red type 15ct 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Jumbo/Medium 20.00-25.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Red Extra Large/Jumbo 35.00, 5x6 sz 32.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00, tray pack Honeycrisp WA 36ct 35.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-27.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 40.00; Cantaloupes per melon GU Medium 2.00; Chayote ctns wrpd CR 24ct 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White 28.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green MX Sel 28.00-30.00; Dragonfruit 3/4 buctns 55.00, 1/2 buctns 24ct 35.00, each 5.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 12s EC 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-30.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Pears 1/2 ctns Red D'Anjou 30s 15.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee Old Crop 150.00, Desirables New Crop 180.00, Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA fair condition 15.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Zucchini Medium 15.00, Straightneck Small 20.00, Straightneck Medium 15.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 25.00, per bundle Red type FL 10s 26.00-30.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 44.00-48.00, 5x6 sz 44.00-48.00, 6x6 sz 42.00-45.00, Yellow 38.00, Green 5x6sz 43.00-45.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 33.00-38.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless MX 18-20 lbs 8.00. CITRUS: Clementines 16 kg ctns Nadorcott SF Small 20.00-23.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 36.00, Red type FL 22s 22.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 32.00-34.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 22.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 480.00-520.00; Pummelos ctns 12s 25.00.