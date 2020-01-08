SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, January 07, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were mixed; 1 cent lower to 3 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 cent lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.34 at Anderson; 4.24 at Kingstree; 4.25 at Hamer; 4.24 at Lynchburg; 4.24 at Conway; 4.24 at Estill; Processors--- 4.59 at Orangeburg; 4.94 at Monetta; 4.99 at Sumter; 4.54 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.95 at Anderson; 9.00 at Kingstree; 9.34 at Hamer; 9.00 at Lynchburg; 9.00 at Conway; 9.00 at Estill; Processors---9.54 at Kershaw; Export---9.69 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.50 at Anderson; *5.91 at Kingstree; *5.36 at Hamer; *5.91 at Lynchburg; *5.91 at Conway; *5.91 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.74 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: No comparisons this week due to livestock auction holiday closings December 23, 2019 through January 03, 2020. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-166.00, 500-600 lbs 131.00-154.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-160.00, 500-600 lbs 125.00-150.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 112.00-134.00, 500-600 lbs 110.00-124.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 49.00-58.00; Boners 85 85% lean 47.00-63.00; Lean 85-90% lean 43.00-55.00; Lean low dressing 33.00-43.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1175-2125 lbs 73.00-88.00 and Low Dressing 800-1610 lbs 58.00-72.00. Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 805-1210 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 600.00-1050.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 1025 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 930.00 per pair. Small 1-2 785-850 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 500.00-875.00 per pair. Small 1-2 655 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 525.00 per pair. Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs was 0.49 higher at 40.22. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 24.91; 450-500 lbs 27.67; 500-550 lbs 30.65.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.21 lower at 68.58.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red type Topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00, 50 lb ctns Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Mustard Curly 20.00, dz bnchs Collards/Turnips/Rutabagas 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange type 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Jonagold/Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Red/Gold/Fuji/Rome 17.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Arkansas Black 18.00-22.00, Gala/York 20.00-22.00, Cortland/Cameo 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, tray pack Golden WA 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 88s 22.00, tray pack Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns 16.50-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, KY type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green 14.00; Coconuts 50 lb ctns Water type FL 8s/10s 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL Select 24.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 22.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, 50 lb sks Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 26.00, Red Choice 32.00, Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 15.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA 20.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 24.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 18.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL 12.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. Number Two MS 22.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, U.S. Number One NC 20.00-22.00, U.S. Number Two NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00, Okinawan NC Medium 30.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00; Lee Fruit 25 lb ctns FL 14.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel 48s/56s/64s 24.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel 56s 24.00-25.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 20.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Red Navel FL 14.00-15.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 28.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 360.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 8-10 count Small size 14.00, 50 lb ctns FL 12 count Large size 25.00; Tangelos 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 18.00; Tangerines 34.4 lbs/ 15.6 kg ctns W. Murcott CL 18.00-20.00, 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns W. Murcott 20.00, 25 lb ctns Osceola FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Honey FL 80sz 25.00.
