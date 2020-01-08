SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, January 07, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were mixed; 1 cent lower to 3 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 cent lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.34 at Anderson; 4.24 at Kingstree; 4.25 at Hamer; 4.24 at Lynchburg; 4.24 at Conway; 4.24 at Estill; Processors--- 4.59 at Orangeburg; 4.94 at Monetta; 4.99 at Sumter; 4.54 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.95 at Anderson; 9.00 at Kingstree; 9.34 at Hamer; 9.00 at Lynchburg; 9.00 at Conway; 9.00 at Estill; Processors---9.54 at Kershaw; Export---9.69 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.50 at Anderson; *5.91 at Kingstree; *5.36 at Hamer; *5.91 at Lynchburg; *5.91 at Conway; *5.91 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.74 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock