SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Monday, March 9, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 20 to 21 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 2 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.24 and *4.46 at Anderson; 4.14 at Kingstree; 4.13 at Hamer; 4.14 at Lynchburg; 4.14 at Conway; 4.14 at Estill; Processors---4.49 at Orangeburg; 4.84 at Monetta; 4.89 at Sumter; 4.44 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.43 at Anderson; 8.15 at Kingstree; 8.60 at Hamer; 8.15 at Lynchburg; 8.15 at Conway; 8.15 at Estill; Processors---9.03 at Kershaw; Export---9.05 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.22 and *4.98 at Anderson; *5.53 at Kingstree; *5.09 at Hamer; *5.53 at Lynchburg; *5.53 at Conway; *5.53 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.64 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livesstock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,471 lbs at 113.17, heifers 1,317 lbs at 112.83. Dressed delivered steers 934 lbs at 180.80, heifers 833 lbs at 180.56. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 206.94, up 0.59, and Select 201.80, up 1.91.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 2.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs were 2.00 per head lower on light receipts. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 47% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 28.00; 40 lbs cash basis 55.48.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs were not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 26.07, 450-499 lbs 28.37, and 500-549 lbs 31.10.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.58 lower at 58.96.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Gala WA Extra Fancy 72s 25.00; Avocados 2 layer ctns Hass 48s MX 57.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-18.00, #2 13.00; Beans bucrts Snap type/KY type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 20.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00; Cantaloupes ctns flats HD 9s 18.00, 1/2 ctns HD 9s 13.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Topped Jumbo MX 15.00; Coconuts 40 lb sks Fresh type MX 22s 26.00-28.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 16.00-18.00, 5 dz ctns Yellow/Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium MX 28.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 46.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00; Grapes 18 lb ctns bagged Red Globe PE 27.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-12.00, Kent 10s PE 9.00, Kent 5s/7s 6.00, Ataulfo 14s PE 9.00-10.00; Okra 1/2 buctns HD Small-Medium 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 13.00-15.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-26.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00-16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Papaya 35 lb ctns Maradol 9s MX 30.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo FL 15.00-18.00, Suntan/Choice FL 12.00, Red Extra Large FL 22.00-23.00, Red Choice MX 25.00, Yellow choice FL 23.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 10.00-16.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Habanero FL Green/Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, Poblano 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 20.00-22.00, White Size A #2 FL 22.00, Yukon Gold Size B #2 FL 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, Medium 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 30.00-35.00, 3/4 buctns Straightneck Small 30.00-35.00, 3/4 buctns Straightneck Medium 25.00, 40 lb ctns Chayote MX 24.00, 40 lb RPC Chayote MX Prickly type 24.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 17.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 12.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Green 22.00-33.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma MX Large 18.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded HD 15-18 lbs 5.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Limes 40 lb ctns/crts Seedless 200s MX 19.00-22.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/113s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 64s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, Mid Season 125s 15.00-18.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns Mandarins FL 100s 33.00.