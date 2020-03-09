SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Monday, March 9, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 20 to 21 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 2 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.24 and *4.46 at Anderson; 4.14 at Kingstree; 4.13 at Hamer; 4.14 at Lynchburg; 4.14 at Conway; 4.14 at Estill; Processors---4.49 at Orangeburg; 4.84 at Monetta; 4.89 at Sumter; 4.44 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.43 at Anderson; 8.15 at Kingstree; 8.60 at Hamer; 8.15 at Lynchburg; 8.15 at Conway; 8.15 at Estill; Processors---9.03 at Kershaw; Export---9.05 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.22 and *4.98 at Anderson; *5.53 at Kingstree; *5.09 at Hamer; *5.53 at Lynchburg; *5.53 at Conway; *5.53 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.64 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livesstock