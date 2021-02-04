SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 146.00-159.00; 500-600 lbs 125.50-142.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-130.00; 500-600 lbs several @ 128.50. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 62.00-70.00; Boners 80-85% lean 53.00-73.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-63.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-49.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1215-1985 lbs 83.00-96.00; High Dressing 2100 lbs one @ 99.00; Low Dressing 1770 lbs one @ 74.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 835-1585 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 925.00-1225.00 per pair. Small 2 640 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 625.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 0.02 higher at 49.22. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 46.72; 450-500 lbs 50.71; 500-550 lbs 52.48.

Grain