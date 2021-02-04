SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 146.00-159.00; 500-600 lbs 125.50-142.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-130.00; 500-600 lbs several @ 128.50. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 62.00-70.00; Boners 80-85% lean 53.00-73.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-63.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-49.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1215-1985 lbs 83.00-96.00; High Dressing 2100 lbs one @ 99.00; Low Dressing 1770 lbs one @ 74.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 835-1585 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 925.00-1225.00 per pair. Small 2 640 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 625.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 0.02 higher at 49.22. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 46.72; 450-500 lbs 50.71; 500-550 lbs 52.48.
Grain
SC Grain on Thursday. Corn bids were 2 cents lower: elevator bids 5.50-5.90, processor bids 6.30-6.50. Soybeans bids were 1 cent higher; elevator bids 13.32-13.62, processor bid 13.87 and export at 14.02. New crop wheat bids were mostly 5 cents lower; elevator bids 5.78-5.93.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 3.29 higher at 83.28.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red types 20.00, 25 lb sks Red and Gold types Topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown cut 20.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Medium 35.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 13.00, Creasy type 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 13.00, dz bnchs Collards/Mustards 20.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs Purple Top with tops 20.00, 1 1/9 Purple Top topped 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Purple type 30.00-35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00-14.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Rome 18.00-20.00, Granny Smith 20.00, Fuji/Gala/Arkansas Black 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, # 2 18.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 40.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns FL Select 16.00-18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns 16s MX 12.00-15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 15.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans Stuarts GA 120.00-130.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00-10.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice MX 15.00-18.00, 11 lb ctns Red MX 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 CD 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-22.00, 5x6 17.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-19.00, Green All Sizes 18.00-25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 15.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 13.00. CITRUS: Oranges 25 lb ctns Navel FL 36 sz 20.00.