SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, May 22, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 cent lower. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 7 to 8 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.88 and *4.02 at Anderson; 3.18 and *3.32 at Kingstree; 3.58 and *3.78 at Hamer; 3.18 and *3.32 at Lynchburg; 3.18 and *3.32 at Conway; 3.18 and *3.32 at Estill; Processors---3.93 at Orangeburg; 4.03 at Monetta; 4.03 and * 3.78 at Sumter; 3.88 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.33 and *8.34 at Anderson; 7.63 and *7.84 at Kingstree; 8.38 and *8.20 at Hamer; 7.63 and *7.84 at Lynchburg; 7.63 and *7.84 at Conway; 7.63 and *7.84 at Estill; Processors---8.78 at Kershaw; Export---8.93 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---*4.78 at Anderson; *4.93 at Kingstree; 4.79 at Hamer; *4.93 at Lynchburg; *4.93 at Conway; *4.93 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.08 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, all classes of feeder cattle were steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 133.00-153.00; 500-600 lbs 127.50-143.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-151.00; 500-600 lbs 122.50-133.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 115.00-136.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-127.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 58.00-71.00; Boners 80-85% lean 55.00-76.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-69.00; Lean low dressing 40.00-52.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1360-2170 lbs 88.00-100.00; High Dressing 1520-2100 lbs 102.00-114.00; Low Dressing 1010-2395 lbs 70.00-84.00.
Goats: [222] Week Ago: 212. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 65.00-105.00, 40-60 lbs 65.00-145.00, 60-80 lbs 90.00-165.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 100-150 lbs 135.00-200.00, 150-250 lbs one @ 305.00 Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs one @ 100.00, 70-100 lbs 125.00-155.00, 100-150 lbs 150.00-250.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 50.00-62.50. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 100-150 lbs 120.00-260.00, 150-250 lbs 185.00-300.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 85.00-137.50, 100-150 lbs 155.00-165.00.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.45 lower at 55.61.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-28.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 26.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh 18.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold 18.00-20.00, Fuji/Pink Lady 22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.50-20.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 25.00-28.00, Cranberry type 28.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 18.00-20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 20.00-27.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 15.00-17.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 28.00-30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00-55.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large 27.00, Green Choice 20.00, Red/Yellow 27.00-28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns filmbags Black type CL 25.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00-30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00-34.00, 5x6 sz 26.00-34.00, 6x6 sz 24.00-32.00, Green 30.00-38.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns loose Red type 19.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s/60s 200.00-210.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-185.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 25.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 20.00, Valencia 125s 19.00-20.00.
