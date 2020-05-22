SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, May 22, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 cent lower. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 7 to 8 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.88 and *4.02 at Anderson; 3.18 and *3.32 at Kingstree; 3.58 and *3.78 at Hamer; 3.18 and *3.32 at Lynchburg; 3.18 and *3.32 at Conway; 3.18 and *3.32 at Estill; Processors---3.93 at Orangeburg; 4.03 at Monetta; 4.03 and * 3.78 at Sumter; 3.88 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.33 and *8.34 at Anderson; 7.63 and *7.84 at Kingstree; 8.38 and *8.20 at Hamer; 7.63 and *7.84 at Lynchburg; 7.63 and *7.84 at Conway; 7.63 and *7.84 at Estill; Processors---8.78 at Kershaw; Export---8.93 at Mt. Pleasant.