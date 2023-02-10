Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 4.00 lower. Feeder heifers were 5.00 higher. Feeder bulls 4.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 182.00-197.50; 500-600 lbs 175.00-199.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 175.00-197.50; 500-600 lbs 170.00-189.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 147.50-177.50; 500-600 lbs 132.50-165.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 81.00-95.00; Boners 80-85% lean 70.00-100.00; High Dressing 84.00-107.00; Lean 85-90% lean 70.00-89.00; Lean low dressing 48.00-75.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 990-2065 lbs 90.00-119.00; High Dressing 1325-2290 lbs 106.00-125.00; Low Dressing 905-1450 lbs 70.00-94.00.

Goats: [216] Week Ago: 139 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 45.00-100.00, 40-60 lbs 100.00-145.00, 60-80 lbs 110.00; Sel 2 40-60 lbs 110.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 115.00-135.00, 70-100 lbs 130.00-150.00, 100-140 lbs 140.00-195.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 75.00-85.00, 70-100 lbs 100.00-120.00, 100-140 lbs 125.00-145.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 135.00-170.00, 100-150 lbs 165.00-275.00, 150-250 lbs 200.00-375.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 100.00-140.00, 100-150 lbs 120.00, 150-250 lbs one @ 140.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 125.00-200.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 9 to 10 cents higher; elevator bids 6.95-7.90, processor bids 7.30-7.70. Soybean bids were mostly 23 cents higher; elevator bids 14.77-15.27, processor bid 15.63 and export 16.02. New crop wheat bids were 7 to 26 cents higher; elevator bids 6.86-7.16.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.23 lower at 85.77.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 18.00; Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00-30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Creasy type 16.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Muztu/Jonathan 24.00, Cameo/Stayman 20.00-25.00, Arkansas Black 20.00-25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 20.00-25.00, Pinklady 20.00-34.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00; Avocados 2 layer ctns Hass 36s MX 25.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00, KY type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 24.00-25.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 9s/10s FL 40.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 30.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel MX 35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 25.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 6s/7s/9s PE 9.00-12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-28.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee (Old Crop) 100.00-150.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large FL 22.00, Yellow Extra Large FL 30.00, Red Choice MX 30.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno FL 32.00-37.00, Serrano FL 55.00, 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 20.00, Habanero Orange FL 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black type CL 35.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 20.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium FL 28.00-32.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, Purple type 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00, 4/5 buctns US Number 1 NC 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 21.00, 5x6 sz 19.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 19.00-20.00, Green 5x6 sz 24.00-30.00, Vine Ripes MX 4x4 sz 23.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large 16.00-18.00; Watermelon ctns flts Mini Seedless 6s GU 18.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR Extra Large 35.00.