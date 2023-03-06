Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,471 lbs at 165.02, heifers 1,318 lbs at 164.89. Dressed delivered steers 927 lbs at 264.43, heifers 822 lbs at 264.45. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 288.59, up 1.95 and Select 277.87, up 4.78.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Compared to last week, early weaned pigs were 4.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs were steady. Demand is good on moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 55.93; 40 lbs cash basis 86.89.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 2.01 lower at 57.94. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 62.98, 450-499 lbs 68.12, and 500-549 lbs 68.91.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 1 to 3 cents lower; elevator bids 6.52-7.54, processor bids 6.94-7.34. Soybeans were 10 to 11 cents higher; elevator bids 14.64-15.26, processor bid 15.89 and export 15.94. New Crop wheat bids were 13 to 14 cents lower; elevator bids 6.33-6.75.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.54 higher at 84.71.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, Turnips Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Pinklady 20.00-34.00, Jonagold 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cantaloupes ctns 12s HD 22.00; Cauliflower ctns wrpd White 12s FL 38.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s MX 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 33.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Sel MX 15.00-22.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Medium MX 28.00-32.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns 12ct EC 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00; Mamey Sapote 25 lb ctns FL 60.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 7s/8s/9s PE 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 14s 16.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-23.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Onions, Green ctns loose Sweet Bulb type 30s 35.00; Pears 2 layer ctns D'Anjou 20.00, Asian type 32s 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-22.00, Green FL Choice 16.00-17.00, Yellow Extra Large 25.00-30.00, Red Extra Large FL 20.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00, Serrano FL 40.00, 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 20.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red FL 30.00, 8 lb ctns Habanero Red DR 28.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7 ct 15.00-19.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black type CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb ctns Red A type FL US#1 32.00, 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, Yellow B type US#2 20.00, white A type US#2 26.00, White B type US#1 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 15.00, Zucchini Medium 12.00, Straightneck Sml 15.00, Medium 12.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large FL 12.00-17.00; Sugarcane per bunch Green type 10s FL 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, Purple type 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00, 4/5 buctns US Number 1 NC 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-24.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 17.00, Red 5x6sz/Extra Large 12.00-17.00, Green 5x6 sz 20.00-25.00, ctns 2 layer Vine Ripes 3x4/4x4s 10.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 17.00-21.00, Roma Extra Large FL 16.00-17.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 1 layer ctns Sumo CA 22s 16.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00, 17 kg ctns Navel MR 80s 25.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 75s/70s 30.00.