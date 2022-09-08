SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No feeder cattle comparisons this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1- 2 400-500 lbs 170.00-185.00; 500-600 lbs 170.00-175.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-140.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 lower. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 80.00-87.00; Boners 80-85% lean 77.00-88.00; Lean 85-90% lean 75.00-79.00; Lean Low Dressing 63.00-72.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1095-1440 lbs 104.00-107.50; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1075 lbs one @ 93.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 815-1210 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1350.00-1400.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 850-1195 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1150.00-1475.00 per pair. Small 1-2 640-880 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 525.00-900.00 per pair.

Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was not compared at 78.51. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 67.45; 450-500 lbs 71.52; 500-550 lbs 74.75.

Grain

SC Grain on Wednesday: Corn was 5 cents lower; elevator bids 6.96- 7.71, processor bids 7.21-7.56. Soybeans were 15 to 24 cents lower; elevator bids 13.43-14.46, processor bids 15.23, and export N/A. Wheat bids were mixed; 5 cents lower to 27 cents higher; elevator bids 7.06-7.59.

Cotton

Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 2.19 lower at 110.10.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Wednesday. Apples buctns Gold 30.00; Beans 1/2 bubskts Snap type 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima Speckled 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Beans Speckled Frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large 3.00, 24 inch bins Athena 100s/80s 240.00-250.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00-40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 35.00, 1 1/9 buctns Large 20.00-25.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium 10.00-12.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Neon/Striped 12.00, Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 38.00-42.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Medium/Jumbo 25.00, 25 lb sks Red type Large 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 28.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns Fair ] Quality 20.00-23.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 45.00-52.00, busks Red Skin type 60.00-70.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 30.00, 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, 8 lb filmbags frozen various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 15.00-18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, Cherry Hot 15.00, Long Hot 12.00, Habanero Red/Orange 25.00, Finger Hot 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Sweet 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Zucchini Medium 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, 3/4 Crookneck Medium 18.00, 3/4 buctns Zephyr Medium 22.00; Watermelons Red Flesh Seeded 15-18 lbs 4.00, 20-22 lbs 5.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala NC 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green TN 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Blueberries 12 1-pt cntrs Medium 35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-19.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 120s 240.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color 23.00, 5 dz sks White 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines Large 35.00, Scuppernongs Medium-Large 35.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s PE 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 42.00-45.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 21.00-25.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 44.00-52.00, busks Red Skin type 60.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Blackeye/Zipper 30.00, approx. 26 lb sks White Acre 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00-20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-17.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Damson type 35.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 25.00, 50 lb ctns Red and White Creamers 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 27.00-28.00, 5x6 sz 25.00-27.00, 6x6 sz 23.00-27.00, Yellow 5x6sz 22.00-32.00, Green type 26.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Mixed Heirlooms 20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 17.00-25.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless VA/NC/IN 60s/45s/36s 180.00-250.00, Red Flesh Seeded VA/NC 28s/35s/36s/45s 150.00-160.00. CITRUS: Clementines: 30-35 lb ctns 24.00-30.00.