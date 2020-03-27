SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, March 27, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly 2 to 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 to 2 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 to 5 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.96 and *4.34 at Anderson; 3.86 at Kingstree; 3.86 and *4.09 at Hamer; 3.86 at Lynchburg; 3.86 at Conway; 3.86 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.51 at Monetta; 4.61 at Sumter; 4.16 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.61 at Anderson; 8.41 at Kingstree; 8.87 at Hamer; 8.41 at Lynchburg; 8.41 at Conway; 8.41 at Estill; Processors---9.27 at Kershaw; Export---9.32 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.71 and *5.37 at Anderson; *5.92 at Kingstree; *5.47 at Hamer; *5.92 at Lynchburg; *5.92 at Conway; *5.92 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.36 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock