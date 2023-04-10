Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,442 lbs at 173.10, heifers 1,328 lbs at 173.57. Dressed delivered steers 948 lbs at 278.65, heifers 844 lbs at 277.44. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 288.45, up 7.94 and Select 276.54, up 6.91.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Compared to last week, early weaned pigs are 6.00 per head lower and feeder pigs are 8.00 per head lower.Demand is steady to weak on moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 28.06; 40 lbs cash basis 72.50.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 56.90 Sows live price 300-449 lbs 41.75, 450-499 lbs 43.78, and 500-549 lbs 43.10.

Grain

Monday: Corn was mostly 10 to 11 cents higher, few locations 80 cents lower; elevator bids 5.92-7.79, processor bids 7.04-7.44. Soybeans were steady to 5 cents lower; elevator bids 13.87-14.72, processor bid 15.61 and export 15.02. New Crop wheat bids were mostly 3 to 10 cents higher, few locations 57 lower; elevator bids 6.13-6.60.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.75 lower at 82.45.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Boc Choy cntrs 15s 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Lettuce cntrs Mixed Varieties 12s 11.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 13.00-16.00, 4 1-qt flats Large-Extra Large 14.00-16.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 15.00-18.00, 8 1-qt flats Large-Extra Large 28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Medium 30.00, Purple type Jumbo 20.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 30.00, Cranberry type 48.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red Topped 22.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 120/150 375.00, per melon Athena 2.00-3.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel 15.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 38.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns White Flesh EC 9s 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns EC 35.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Large 48.00; Honeydew 24 inch bins GU 80s 220.00; Lettuce,Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Mamey Sapote 25 lb ctns FL 60.00, 50 lb ctns FL 120.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 5s/6s/8s 8.00-12.00, Tommy Atkins 7s 8.00, Ataulfo 10s 10.00-14.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 24.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 18.00-22.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 19.00-22.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 15.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin type FL 70.00-72.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00, Green FL Choice 24.00-25.00, Red Extra Large FL 23.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot 22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red 35.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 14.50-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black type CL 35.00; Potatoes 50 lb ctns Red A FL US#1 32.00, 50 lb ctns White A type FL US#1 45.00, 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks White B type US#2 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 18.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-18.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-26.00, 2 layer ctns Vine Ripes MX 3x4/4x4 10.00, 20 lb ctns Heirlooms 25.00-32.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pr bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX/FL 17.00;Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 10.00-19.00, Roma Extra Large FL 15.00-17.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s/36s/45s 210.00-240.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/42s/45s/60s 250.00-280.00, HD 45s 240.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless FL 60s/100s 300.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 44/60 23.00-25.00.