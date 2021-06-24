SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 142.50-147.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-147.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 131.00-141.00; 500-600 lbs 132.00-138.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-135.00, 500-600 lbs 117.00-128.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 61.00-79.00; Boners 80-85% lean 64.00-80.00; Lean 85-90% lean 60.00-69.00; Lean Low Dressing 45.00-58.00. Slaughter bulls were 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1215-2015 lbs 85.00-98.00; High Dressing 1780-1865 lbs 102.00-109.00; Low Dressing 1210-1340 lbs 74.00-75.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 950-965 Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 900.00-1300.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 990 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1050.00 per pair. Small 1-2 635-755 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 690.00-900.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 48.64; 450-500 lbs 51.05; 500-550 lbs 55.03.

Grain