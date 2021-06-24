SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 142.50-147.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-147.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 131.00-141.00; 500-600 lbs 132.00-138.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-135.00, 500-600 lbs 117.00-128.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 61.00-79.00; Boners 80-85% lean 64.00-80.00; Lean 85-90% lean 60.00-69.00; Lean Low Dressing 45.00-58.00. Slaughter bulls were 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1215-2015 lbs 85.00-98.00; High Dressing 1780-1865 lbs 102.00-109.00; Low Dressing 1210-1340 lbs 74.00-75.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 950-965 Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 900.00-1300.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 990 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1050.00 per pair. Small 1-2 635-755 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 690.00-900.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 48.64; 450-500 lbs 51.05; 500-550 lbs 55.03.
Grain
Thursday. New crop corn bids were 2 cents lower to 1 cent higher: elevator bids 5.43-6.16, processor bids 6.09-6.16. New Crop soybeans bids were 8 to 9 cents lower; elevator bids 12.51-12.61, processor bid 13.41 and export at 13.16. Wheat bids were steady to 11 cents lower; elevator bids 5.86-6.11.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.10 lower at 86.28.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00, KY type 30.00, Half Runners 35.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 24.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Extra Large 1.50, Medium/Large 1.00-1.25, 24 inch bins Athena 180/160/140 170.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz White/Yellow/Bi-Color 13.00-14.00, per dozen White/bi-Color 5.00;
Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Greens Small 16.00, 1/2 Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 30.00-35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Indian 25.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 10.00-12.00, Neon/Japanese 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards/Mustard Curly type 20.00;
Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-30.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium/Small 28.00-32.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 18.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 23.00-28.00, White Flesh 26.00-28.00, Yellow Flesh #2 13.00-16.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull 30.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-22.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns
Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano 12.00, Finger Hot 17.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green 40.00, Red 30.00-35.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow 30.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 15.00-20.00, Medium 10.00-12.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, Medium 8.00-10.00, Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, Patty Pan White 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 14.00-16.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut/Spaghetti/Delicata 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 30.00-35.00, Purple White Flesh 30.00-35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large 18.00-20.00, 5x6sz 16.00-20.00, Green 5x6 sz 15.00-22.00, 10 lb flts Heirloom Varieties 20.00-26.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type 18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00; Watermelons per melon
Red Flesh Seeded 12-14 lbs 2.00, 16-20 lbs 2.50-3.00, 20-24 lbs 3.00-3.50, 25-30 lbs 4.50, Yellow Flesh Seeded 12-14 lbs 4.00; Red Flesh Seedless 14-16 lbs 2.50, 18-20 lbs 4.00, 22-25 lbs 4.50, Sugar Baby 15-20 lbs 2.00, 20-24 lbs 3.50, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s 140.00, 35s 120.00-140.00, Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 185.00-200.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 24.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s 120.00, 24 inch bins 160s/140s
155.00-170.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 22.00-24.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 22.00-24.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 25.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 12.00-16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 20.00-24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 58.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX 14.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28
lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-18.00, Red Extra Large/5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma Large 20.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL/GA 20-24 lbs 3.00, 25-30 lbs 4.00, 32-40 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL/GA 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00, 20-24 lbs 5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s 140.00-
150.00, 35s 140.00-150.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL/GA 36s/45s 160.00-185.00, 60s 185.00.