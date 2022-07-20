SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were steady to 5.00 higher. Feeder heifers were steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-177.50, 500-600 lbs 150.00-167.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-170.00, 500-600 lbs 140.00-155.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-152.50, 500-600 lbs 134.00-145.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 68.00-93.00; Boners 85-85% lean 68.00-91.00; Lean 85-90% lean 65.00-78.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-67.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1160-2265 lbs 94.00-109.00; High Dressing 1900 lbs 114.00; Low Dressing 1075-1255 lbs 87.50-91.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1060-1275 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 900.00-1300.00 per pair. Small 1-2 595-705 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 700.00-950.00 per pair. Small 1-2 720 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1120.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 61.11; 450-500 lbs 63.53; 500-550 lbs 66.02.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 15 to 16 cents lower; elevator bids 6.06-6.56, processor bids 6.56-7.36. Soybeans were 20 to 22 cents lower; elevator bids 14.17-14.37, processor bid 16.58, and export N/A. Wheat bids were 1 to 16 cents lower; elevator bids 6.07-6.37.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.22 lower at 110.20.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Apples buctns Shinya Suzuki 30.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 18.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00-32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Beans Speckled Frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Blackberries 12 1-pt flats Large 42.00, 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium 1.00-1.25, Large/Extra Large 1.50-2.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 28.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 38.00-40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium-Large/Medium 25.00-28.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Long Greens Small 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00-15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 30.00-35.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Medium/Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 28.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns Fair Quality 17.00-22.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 55.00-60.00, Red Skin type 60.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00, peck bskts Asian type 17.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 15.00-18.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Purple/Mixed 12.00-14.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, Banana Sweet/Hot 18.00, Cherry Bomb 20.00, Habanero Red/Orange 25.00, Long Hot 15.00, Finger Hot 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Sweet 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Red/Pluot 40.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 24.00-25.00, Crookneck Medium 20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Straightneck Medium 15.00; Tomatillos bucrts 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red Extra Large 18.00, 5x6/6x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Yellow 5x6sz 18.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Cherokee Purple 25.00, Fair Quality 20.00, 10 lb flats Heirloom 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Green Extra Large 15.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Yellow/Red type 25.00, Black type 28.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma 18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 15-20 lbs 2.00-2.50, 22-28 lbs 3.00, 30-35 lbs 4.00-4.50, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00, Personal Seedless 1.00, Yellow Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 12-15 lbs 3.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 125.00-160.00, Red Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 150.00-160.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 45s/36s 200.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-22.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 100s/120s 235.00-240.00, 140s/160s 235.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s PE 13.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 27.00- 31.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 21.00- 23.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 60.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks White Acre/Pinkeye/Zipper Cream 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00-25.00, Choice 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 15.50-19.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-19.00, 6x7 sz/6x6 sz 18.00-19.00, Yellow 5x6sz 32.00-35.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 17.00-24.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless GA 60s/45s/36s 150.00-185.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 28s/30s/35s/36s 150.00-160.00.