SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 165.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 152.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-173.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-150.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 127.00-143.00, 500-600 lbs 124.00-130.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 65.00-70.00; Boners 80-85% lean 60.00-80.00; Lean 85-90% lean 54.00-70.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-55.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1000-2055 lbs 81.00-99.00; High Dressing 1780-1890 lbs 103.00-110.00; Low Dressing 1075-1410 lbs 57.50-78.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 800-1270 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 700.00-1275.00 per pair. Small 1-2 790-990 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 500.00-1100.00 per pair. Small 3 590 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 300.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 0.11 higher at 51.95. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 41.96; 450-500 lbs 47.40; 500-550 lbs 48.20.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 11 cents lower: elevator bids 5.87-6.37, processor bids 6.22-6.72. Soybeans bids were 22 to 26 cents lower; elevator bids 12.92-13.65, processor bids 14.12 and export at 14.17. Wheat bids were 11 to 12 cents lower, and one location was steady; elevator bids 6.96-8.00.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.80 lower at 117.84.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Medium-Large 35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00, per head Medium 2.00, 24 inch bins Green 120s 120.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00, per dozen Collards 4.00, per bunch Collards 4.00, per bunch Turnips 5.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Radishes cntrs bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type Small Size 1.50-2.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Pink Lady/Stayman 25.00-28.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-20.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-20.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 21.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 35.00-36.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 22.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10/7s 9.25-11.00, Ataulfo 14s 11.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 32.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 27.00-29.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 29.00-36.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large MX 22.00, 15 lb ctns Red Large 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 22.00, Zucchini Medium 20.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 22.00, Yellow Straightneck Medium 20.00, Yellow Crookneck Small 27.00, Yellow Crookneck Medium 20.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red and Green type 10ct 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 15.00, Green 5x6 sz 21.00-25.00, Red All Sizes 15.00-20.00.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns loose Red type MX 10.00. CITRUS: Clementines 30 lb ctns Halo CA 6-5lb sks 25.00; Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 40s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 400.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fall Glo FL 20.00, 25 lb Honey FL 25.00, 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00, 11 kg ctns loose W. Murcott CL 18.00- 2.00.

