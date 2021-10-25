SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts Snap and KY types 30.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/ctns White/Yellow/Bi-Color 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Long Greens Small/Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00-36.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 10.00-12.00, 1/2 buctns Indian/Striped 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 38.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 31.00-38.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips/Rutabagas w/ Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo type 40.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 20.00-25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 15.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 17.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Green/Yellow 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Fancy 25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium 18.00-22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Butternut 20.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type Small Size 1.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 22.00-25.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-20.00, Jumbo 16.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red 5x6 sz 25.00, Fair Quality 15.00, 15 lb flats Heirloom varieties 22.00.SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Straw Bales per bale Wheat type 6.00.OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold 23.00-28.00, Rome/Gala 23.00-28.00, Mutsu/Ruby Mac 23.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 23.00-28.00, Fuji/Jonagold 23.00-28.00, Granny Smith 23.00-35.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-35.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Red/Gold/Gala/Rome 18.00, Granny Smith/Jonagold 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type Topped Small CD 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent MX 10s 9.75; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 25.00-28.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pears, 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00, 2/5 buctns Starkrimson WA 55s 22.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large/Extra Large 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Extra Large 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Large 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 12.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, 24 inch bins Fairytale 250.00, Cinderella 275.00, Buckskin/Gray 250.00, Field Trip/Goosebumps 250.00, Heirloom Mixed 250.00, White type 300.00, Pie type 250.00, Lunch Lady 250.00, 1/2 type Mini Pumpkins 20.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red and Green type 10ct 23.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 26.00, 5x6 sz 25.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 26.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00-30.00, Red 5x6 sz 20.00, Yellow 5x6sz 22.00, MX 6x6sz 19.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large NC 22.00, Roma Extra Large MX 26.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-17.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Peru 20.00-22.00. MISC SEASONAL: Corn Stalks per bundle 10s 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 24.00-25.00.