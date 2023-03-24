Livetock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 5.00 lower. Feeder heifers were 1.00 lwer. Feeder bulls were steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 200.00-225.00; 500-600 lbs 180.00-219.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 187.00-220.00;500-600 lbs 180.00-219.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-205.00; 500-600 lbs 170.00-190.00. Slaughter cows were unevenly steady.

Slaughter Cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 84.00-105.00; Boners 80-85% lean 82.00-112.00; High Dressing 104.00-121.00; Lean 85-90% lean 82.00-103.00; Lean low dressing 60.00-91.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 1010-2065 lbs 100.00-128.00; High Dressing 1600-2190 lbs 116.00-135.00; Low Dressing 1045-2045 lbs 87.00-109.00.

Goats: [122] Week Ago: 125 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 40.00-105.00, 40-60 lbs 70.00-135.00; Sel 2 40-60 lbs 40.00-105.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 40-60 lbs 120.00-165.00,70-100 lbs 160.00-165.00, 100-140 lbs 130.00-190.00, 140-160 lbs 215.00 ; Sel 2 40-60 lbs 100.00-105.00,70-100 lbs 95.00-125.00, 100-140 lbs 125.00-170.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-80 lbs 150.00-170.00 100-150 lbs 180.00-245.00, 150-200 lbs 195.00-370.00, 250 lbs 1 head @ 480.00; Sel 2 100-130 lbs 125.00-185.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 150.00-180.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 11 to 12 cents higher; elevator bids 6.58-7.68, processor bids 6.93-7.33. Soybean bids were 9 cents higher; elevator bids 13.63-14.13, processor bid 14.88 and export 14.93. New crop wheat bids were 12 to 26 cents higher; elevator bids 6.33-6.73.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.04 lower at 76.54.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Spinach 1.35 buctns Savoy type 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs/5 lb flts Medium-Large 13.00-16.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-27.00, Pinklady 20.00-27.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red Topped 18.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 38.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s MX 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel MX 15.00-22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel FL 12.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 38.00-40.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Medium MX 25.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns 9s EC 16.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Honeydew 2/3 ctns 4s HD 20.00, Gold type 6s GU 12.00-15.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00-21.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 5s/6s/8s 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 10s 10.00-14.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium HD 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 32.00, Green FL Extra Large 28.00, Green FL Large 26.00, Green FL Choice 24.00-25.00, Yellow Extra Large FL 25.00-30.00, Red Extra Large FL 20.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00, Serrano FL 40.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 8 lb ctns Habanero Red DR 28.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 15.00-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black type CL 35.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A FL US#1 32.00, 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks Yellow B type US#2 20.00, White A type US#2 26.00, White B type US#2 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 18.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large FL Holdovers 10.00; Sugarcane per bunch Green type 10s FL 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, Purple type 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-17.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00-26.00, 2 layer ctns Vine Ripes MX 3x4/4x4 12.00, 20 lb ctns Heirlooms 25.00-32.00; Tomatoes,Cherry 12 1-pr bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX/FL 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 12.00-19.00, Roma Extra Large FL 12.00-17.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s/60s 380.00, GU 28s 224.00-250.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 275.00. CITRUS: Clementines 6 5-lb sks MR 20.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Limes 40 lb ctns 200s MX 55.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00, 72s Holdovers 25.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 44s/53s 25.00.