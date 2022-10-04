SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,497 lbs at 144.78, heifers 1,342 lbs at 144.18. Dressed delivered steers 959 lbs at 229.17, heifers 856 lbs at 228.98. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 246.73, dn 3.32 and Select 220.74, dn 3.40.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs are 2.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs are 1.00 per head lower. Demand light on large offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 33.92; 40 lbs cash basis 53.31.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 0.34 higher at 72.79. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 68.20, 450-499 lbs 71.06, and 500-549 lbs 73.64.

Grain

SC Grain on Monday: Trends not available due to no report issued on Friday, September 30 due to Hurricane Ian. Corn; elevator bids 7.05-7.80, processor bids 7.30-7.65. Soybeans; elevator bids 12.84-13.54, processor bids 13.54, and export n/a. Wheat; elevator bids 7.16-8.27.

Cotton

Cotton on Monday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.14 lower at 88.20.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Speckled frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium/Neon 17.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 15.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 30.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 30.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 20.00-26.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 24.00, ctns bnchd 48s 50.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo 45.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00-40.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb Pinkeye/Purple Hull 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 19.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 16.00-18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 15.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red/Orange 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 20.00-25.00, 3/4 buctns Zephyr Medium 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 25.00-30.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00-12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 24.00-25.00, Granny/Rome 24.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 28.00-30.00, Evercrisp 28.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled TN 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Pickles Small 36.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent 6s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 31.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 35.00-46.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Pears 4/5 buctns Bartlett CA 80s 20.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/White Acre 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large GA 19.00, Red Extra Large 35.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, Pie type 300.00, 24 inch bins Howden type 140.00, Pie type 285.00, Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, Mixed Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, 1/2 bubstks Mini type Orange/White 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 18.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6 sz/Extra Large 20.00-30.00, Green type 20.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type GA 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 19.00-25.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA 45s/36s/28s 140.00-150.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA/MD 60s/45s 160.00-180.00. CITRUS: Pummelos 24 inch bins FL 450.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns Tango PE 20.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 30.00; Indian Corn per bunch 4.00-5.00; Straw per bale Wheat type 6.00-7.00.