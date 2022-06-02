SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 156.00-164.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-162.50; 500-600 lbs 155.00-160.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 137.50-147.50, 500-600 lbs 135.00-150.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 77.00-84.00; Boners 80-85% lean 75.00-90.00; Lean 85-90% lean 69.00-76.00; Lean Low Dressing 52.00-70.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1465-2000 lbs 95.00-116.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing none reported.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 1060 lbs Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 1175.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not compared at 86.47. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 49.52; 450-500 lbs 53.26; 500-550 lbs 60.14.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 1 cent lower; elevator bids 7.30-7.65, processor bids 7.65-7.90. Soybeans bids were 19 to 39 cents higher; elevator bids 16.39-16.89, processor bids 17.88 and export at 18.14. Wheat bids were 1 cent lower to 17 cents higher;elevator bids 7.40-7.85.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 3.05 lower at 139.11.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts KY type 30.00, bucrts Snap type 28.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 15.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-16.00, Red type 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena smll 2.50-3.00; Cauliflower ctns flats white 12s 20.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Medium/Sml 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 30.00-32.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 25.00-28.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ Roots 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Lettuce, Other per head Green/Red/Romaine 2.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 20.00, 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-32.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Fair Quality 26.00-32.00, peck baskets Yellow Flesh 15.00; Peas, Green 1/2 bubskts English type 18.00, busks English type 38.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Red 40.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s;Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 18.00-25.00, Small-Medium 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Medium 10.00, 1/2 buctns Gold Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zephyr 15.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Yellow 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 20.00, Crookneck Medium 18.00; Strawberries gallon baskets Large-Extra Large 8.00-14.00, 8 qt flats Large 24.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 120s/130s 275.00, Athena FL 140s 250.00-260.00, Athena 180s 220.00-230.00, per melon Athena Medium 2.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Sel MX 22.00-28.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 10s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 6s MX 7.00, Tommy Atkins 10s PE 11.75, Ataulfo 18s/14s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 30.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns Yellow and White Flesh CA 84sz 20.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Purple Hull 30.00, Blackeye/White Acre 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 32.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-16.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA 90 sz 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A type FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00, 5x6 sz 26.00, 6x6 sz 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt bskts Red type 15.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 20.00-25.00, Roma Jumbo FL 22.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 180.00-225.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/30s/35s/36s 150.00-180.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, 25-32 lbs 6.00-7.00, 35-40 lbs 9.00-10.00, 45-50 lbs 12.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-22 lbs 5.00-6.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 5.00-6.00, 15-18 lbs 8.00.

