SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 141.00-152.50; 500-600 lbs 142.50-145.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00; 500-600 lbs 129.50-132.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-139.00, 500-600 lbs 123.00-131.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 61.00-69.00; Boners 80-85% lean 60.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-69.00; Lean Low Dressing 42.00-47.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1190-2060 lbs 80.00-104.00; Low Dressing 915-1805 lbs 75.00-86.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 812-1285 Young to Middle Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1000.00-1350.00 per pair. Medium and Large 102 945-995 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1025.00-1225.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price had no comparison at 83.37. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 50.17; 450-500 lbs 52.23; 500-550 lbs 56.29.
Grain
Thursday. Corn bids were 13 cents lower: elevator bids 7.62, processor bids 7.72-7.84. New Crop soybeans bids were 10 to 11 cents lower; elevator bids 13.63-13.73, processor bid 14.53 and export at 14.28. Wheat bids were 11 to 13 cents lower; elevator bids 6.16-6.36.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.44 higher at 82.96.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00-25.00, KY type 30.00, Half Runners 38.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Broccoli 20 lb crts Crown Cut 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cauliflower ctns/crts Whites 12s 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Greens Small 16.00, 1/2 pickles Small 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens 22.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 34.00-36.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards/Mustard Curly type 20.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 22.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 34.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Large-Jumbo 18.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-28.00, White Flesh 30.00, Yellow Flesh #2 14.00-15.00, White Flesh #2 18.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Black/Red types 36.00-40.00, Pluot 38.00; Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Red Size A 15.00, Red Size B 14.00-20.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 14.00-18.00, Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, Medium 8.00-10.00, Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, Patty Pan Yellow 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs 15.00, gallon cntrs Large 12.00-15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 30.00-35.00, Purple White Flesh 30.00-35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/5x6sz 21.00-23.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s 240.00, 160s/140s 260.00-265.00, per melon Athena Medium 2.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Sml-Med 35.00,buctns Long Greens FL Sel 14.00; Eggplant buctns Medium-Large FL 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Nectarines 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz #2 25.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz #2 16.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 58.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull 28.00; Pecans 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX Extra Large 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX 14.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 Jalapeno Green/Red 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black types CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red 5x6 sz 23.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 20.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 17.00-24.00, Yellow Extra 6x6 sz FL 17.00, Yellow 5x6 sz FL 22.00-26.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 12.00; Tomatoes, Grape 25 lbs ctns Red type 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma FL 17.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 4.00, 25-30 lbs 5.00-5.50, 32-40 lbs 5.00-6.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00-5.00, 20-24 lbs 6.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s 150.00, 30s 165.00, 35s 150.00, 36s 165.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 190.00-200.00.