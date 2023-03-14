LIVESTOCK

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averagesfor all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOBsteers 1,467 lbs at 165.40, heifers 1,342 lbs at 164.98. Dressed delivered steers 941 lbs at 265.32, heifers 846 lbs at 266.30. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 286.48, down 2.10 and Select 275.93, down 1.94.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted averageprices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Compared to last week, early weaned pigs were 4.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs were 2.00 per head higher. Demand was steady, and then fell on moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 51.69; 40 lbs cash basis 88.43.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct

Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 0.91 higher at 61.05. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 64.62, 450-499 lbs 67.94, and 500-549 lbs 70.10.

GRAIN

SC Grain on Monday: Corn was mostly steady to 4 cents higher; elevator bids 6.74-7.14, processor bids 6.28-7.38. Soybeans were mostly 16 cents lower; elevator bids 13.91-14.31, processor bid 15.51 and export 15.56. New Crop wheat bids were 3 cents lower to 5 cents higher; elevator bids 6.13-6.53.

COTTON

Cotton on Monday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 3.00 higher at 81.18.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, Turnips Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Spinach 1.35 buctns Savoy type 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 16.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-27.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-27.00, Pinklady 20.00-27.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts

Snap type 22.00-25.00, KY type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cantaloupes ctns 12s HD 22.00; Cauliflower ctns wrpd White 12s FL 38.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s MX 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 33.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Sel MX 15.00-22.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Medium MX 28.00-32.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00, buctns 24s MX 15.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00; Mamey Sapote 25 lb ctns FL 60.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 7s/8s/9s 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 14s 16.00, 1 layer RPC Kent 20s 18.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-23.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Pears 2 layer ctns D'Anjou 20.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large 26.00, Green FL Choice 20.00, Yellow Extra Large 25.00-30.00, Red Extra Large FL 20.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00, Serrano FL 40.00, 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 30.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red FL 30.00, 8 lb ctns Habanero Red DR 28.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7 ct 15.00-19.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black type CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb ctns Red A type FL US#1 32.00, 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, Yellow B type US#2 20.00, White A type US#2 26.00, White B type US#1 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 20.00, Zucchini Medium 15.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large FL 10.00-16.00; Sugarcane per bunch Green type 10s FL 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-24.00, 5x6 sz 14.00-21.00, 6x6 sz 14.00-17.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00-26.00, ctns 2 layer Vine Ripes 3x4/4x4s 10.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 12.00-19.00, Roma Extra Large FL 12.00-17.00; Yuca 37 lb ctns CR 28.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 1 layer ctns Sumo CA 22s 16.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 30.00, 7/10 buctns Valencia MX 56s 25.00, 17 kg ctns Navel MR 80s 25.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 75s/70s 30.00.