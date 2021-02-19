SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: No comparisons made this week on limited comparable sales due to extremely wet conditions in the state. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 200-300 lbs 135.00-170.00; 300-400 lbs 135.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 300-400 lbs 120.00-125.00; 400-500 lbs 118.00-120.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 67.00-70.00; Boners 80-85% lean 51.00-81.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-76.00; Lean low dressing 35.00-48.00. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1075-1990 lbs 84.00-99.00; High Dressing 1675-1840 lbs 97.00-104.00; Low Dressing 870-1415 lbs 70.00-74.00.
Goats: [171] Week Ago: 141 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 45.00-67.50, 40-60 lbs 75.00-140.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 70.00-115.00. Wethers: 70-100 lbs one @ 142.50, 100-150 lbs 200.00-355.00, 200 lbs one @ 460.00. Does/Nannies: 50-70 lbs 120.00-135.00, 70-100 lbs 125.00-200.00, 100-150 lbs 140.00-320.00, 150-200 lbs 240.00-345.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 75.00-80.00, 70-100 lbs 80.00-110.00, 100-150 lbs 105.00-175.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 122.50-145.00, 100-150 lbs 137.50-290.00, 150-250 lbs 260.00-380.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs one @ 95.00, 100-150 lbs couple @ 150.00.
Grain
Friday. Corn was 7 cents lower; elevator bids 5.42-5.82, processor bids 6.22-6.37. Soybeans were 2 cents higher; elevator bids 13.37-13.67, processor bid 14.02, and export 14.12. New Crop Wheat was 6 cents lower; elevator bids 5.93-6.08.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.18 higher at 88.73.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops 13.00, Creasy type 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 13.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 25 lb filmbags Purple type topped 10.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00-14.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, #2 18.00; Beans bucrts Snap and KY types 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 12.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Small-Medium 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-16.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 40.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns FL Select 16.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 45.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 15.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 27.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 130.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large/Choice MX 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Medium MX 20.00, 11 lb ctns Red MX Large 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 CD 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 or 4/7 buctns Zucchini Small FL/MX 12.00-13.00, 1/2 or 4/7 buctns Zucchini Medium 10.00, 1/2 or 4/7 buctns Straightneck Small 12.00-13.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 13.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-13.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 20.00, Yellow Extra Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large 12.00.