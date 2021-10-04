SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/ctns White/Yellow/Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Long Greens Small/Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small/Medium 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped/Indian 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-38.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, Turnips with tops 25.00, Rutabagas with tops 25.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, ctns bnched Kale 24s 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 25.00, busks Jumbo type 45.00-50.00; Peaches; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 15.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 16.00-18.00, Medium 14.00-15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Green/Yellow 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 22.00-25.00, Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns corn/Butternut/Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh US 1 22.00-25.00, US2/Petite 20.00, Jumbo 16.00, Purple type All Sizes 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red 5x6sz Jumbo 25.00, Red/Fair Quality 20.00, Green All Sizes 28.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00-28.00, Gala/Mutsu/Ruby Mac 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Fuji/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-35.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Red/Gold/Gala/Rome 18.00, Granny Smith/Jonagold 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 40.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 13.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 33.00-35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium MI 17.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 23.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent MX 10s 9.25; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-25.50, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Choice 24.00, Yellow MX Choice 24.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 175.00-200.00, 24 inch bins Fairytale 220.00-250.00, Cinderella 220.00-275.00, Buckskin/Gray 220.00-250.00, Field Trip/Goosebumps 220.00-250.00, Heirloom Mixed 220.00-250.00, White type 210.00-300.00, Pie type Small 220.00-250.00, Lunch Lady 220.00-250.00, 1/2 bubskts Mini Pumpkins 20.00; Squash 24 inch bins Turban 220.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US1 NC 20.00-22.00, US 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns All sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-30.00, 5x6 sz 25.00-30.00, 6x6 sz 24.00-30.00, Green 5x6 sz 28.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 19.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded VA 20-24 lbs 4.00, 28-32 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA 12-14 lbs 3.00, 15-18 lbs 4.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA 35s/27s 130.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA 45s/60s 130.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Peru 20.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Corn Stalks per bundle 10s 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 24.00-25.00.