SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,484 lbs at 122.56, heifers 1,332 lbs at 122.71. Dressed delivered steers 965 lbs at 195.17, heifers 844 lbs at 194.62. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 297.79, dn 10.97 and Select 270.93, dn 5.82.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs steady to 1.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs 3.00 per head higher. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 53% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 49.20; 40 lbs cash basis 73.90.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 1.59 lower at 58.42. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 61.31, 450-499 lbs 65.47, and 500-549 lbs 69.28.
Grain
Monday: Corn was steady to 1 cent lower; elevator bids 5.40-5.90, processor bids 6.00-6.05. New crop soybeans were 10 to 11 cents lower; elevator bids 11.95-12.25, processor bids 12.75-12.85, and export 12.70-12.81. Wheat bids were steady to 1 cent higher; elevator bids 6.50-7.06.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.40 higher at 104.68.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts/ctns White/Yellow/Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Long Greens Small/Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small/Medium 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped/Indian 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-38.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, Turnips with tops 25.00, Rutabagas with tops 25.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, ctns bnched Kale 24s 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 25.00, busks Jumbo type 45.00-50.00; Peaches; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 15.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 16.00-18.00, Medium 14.00-15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Green/Yellow 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 22.00-25.00, Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns corn/Butternut/Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh US 1 22.00-25.00, US2/Petite 20.00, Jumbo 16.00, Purple type All Sizes 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red 5x6sz Jumbo 25.00, Red/Fair Quality 20.00, Green All Sizes 28.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00-28.00, Gala/Mutsu/Ruby Mac 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Fuji/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-35.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Red/Gold/Gala/Rome 18.00, Granny Smith/Jonagold 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 40.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 13.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 33.00-35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium MI 17.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 23.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent MX 10s 9.25; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-25.50, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Choice 24.00, Yellow MX Choice 24.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 175.00-200.00, 24 inch bins Fairytale 220.00-250.00, Cinderella 220.00-275.00, Buckskin/Gray 220.00-250.00, Field Trip/Goosebumps 220.00-250.00, Heirloom Mixed 220.00-250.00, White type 210.00-300.00, Pie type Small 220.00-250.00, Lunch Lady 220.00-250.00, 1/2 bubskts Mini Pumpkins 20.00; Squash 24 inch bins Turban 220.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US1 NC 20.00-22.00, US 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns All sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-30.00, 5x6 sz 25.00-30.00, 6x6 sz 24.00-30.00, Green 5x6 sz 28.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 19.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded VA 20-24 lbs 4.00, 28-32 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA 12-14 lbs 3.00, 15-18 lbs 4.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA 35s/27s 130.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA 45s/60s 130.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Peru 20.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Corn Stalks per bundle 10s 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 24.00-25.00.