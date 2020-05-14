SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, May 14, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 cents lower. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was steady to 1 cent higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.87 and *4.01 at Anderson; 3.17 and *3.32 at Kingstree; 3.58 and *3.77 at Hamer; 3.17 and *3.32 at Lynchburg; 3.17 and *3.32 at Conway; 3.17 and *3.32 at Estill; Processors---3.92 at Orangeburg; 4.02 at Monetta; 4.02 and * 3.77 at Sumter; 3.87 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.37 and *8.33 at Anderson; 7.67 and *7.83 at Kingstree; 8.42 and *8.19 at Hamer; 7.67 and *7.83 at Lynchburg; 7.67 and *7.83 at Conway; 7.67 and *7.83 at Estill; Processors---8.82 at Kershaw; Export---8.97 at Mt. Pleasant.