SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Thursday, May 14, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 cents lower. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was steady to 1 cent higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.87 and *4.01 at Anderson; 3.17 and *3.32 at Kingstree; 3.58 and *3.77 at Hamer; 3.17 and *3.32 at Lynchburg; 3.17 and *3.32 at Conway; 3.17 and *3.32 at Estill; Processors---3.92 at Orangeburg; 4.02 at Monetta; 4.02 and * 3.77 at Sumter; 3.87 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.37 and *8.33 at Anderson; 7.67 and *7.83 at Kingstree; 8.42 and *8.19 at Hamer; 7.67 and *7.83 at Lynchburg; 7.67 and *7.83 at Conway; 7.67 and *7.83 at Estill; Processors---8.82 at Kershaw; Export---8.97 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---*4.72 at Anderson; *4.92 at Kingstree; *4.72 at Hamer; *4.92 at Lynchburg; *4.92 at Conway; *4.92 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.07 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Trends not available due to limited comparable cattle sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 137.00-147.50; 500-600 lbs 127.50-144.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-147.50; 500-600 lbs 123.00-134.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 117.00-125.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-124.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean average dressing 58.00-67.00; Boners 80-85% lean 58.00-77.00; Lean 85-90% lean 55.00-68.00; Lean Low Dressing 36.00-44.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1255-2000 lbs 82.00-100.00; High Dressing 1950-2035 lbs 110.00-112.00; Low Dressing 1175-1265 lbs 60.00-72.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 850-1570 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 950.00-1500.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 990-1615 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1200.00-1650.00 per pair. Small 1-2 630-790 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 600.00-975.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 0.99 lower at 28.64. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 18.07; 450-500 lbs 20.92; 500-550 lbs 24.19.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.39 higher at 55.85.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-28.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh 28.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Strawberries per gallon Medium 12.00-13.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold 18.00-20.00, Granny Smith/Fuji 22.00, Pink Lady 22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, KY type 25.00-28.00, Cranberry type 28.00-35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 18.00-20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00-15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 120s/150s 275.00-300.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 15.00-17.00, 1 1/9 buctns Pickles Small-Medium 27.00-30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s PE 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 33.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin FL 48.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 48.00-50.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large 27.00, Green Choice 20.00, Red/Yellow 27.00-28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s/5s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns filmbags Black type CL 25.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00-30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Extra Large/Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 6x6 sz 25.00-30.00, 5x6 sz 27.00-32.00, Green 27.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb cntrs loose Red type 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns loose Roma Extra Large FL 22.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s 185.00-200.00, 45s/60s 200.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-170.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 19.00-20.00, Valencia 125s 17.00-19.00.
