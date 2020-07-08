SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

COLUMBIA - Tuesday, July 07, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 to 3 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 3 cents lower to 3 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 to 4 cents lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 3 to 4 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.15 and *4.22 at Anderson; 3.45 and *3.53 at Kingstree; 3.84 and *3.98 at Hamer; 3.45 and *3.53 at Lynchburg; 3.45 and *3.53 at Conway; 3.45 and *3.53 at Estill; Processors---4.20 at Orangeburg; 4.30 at Monetta; *3.98 at Sumter; 3.95 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.95 and *8.92 at Anderson; 8.25 and *8.42 at Kingstree; 9.02 and *8.78 at Hamer; 8.25 and *8.42 at Lynchburg; 8.25 and *8.42 at Conway; 8.25 and *8.42 at Estill; Processors---9.37 and *8.92 at Kershaw; Export---9.47 and *9.17 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.62 at Anderson; 4.72 at Kingstree; 3.88 at Hamer; 4.72 at Lynchburg; 4.72 at Conway; 4.72 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.15 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.