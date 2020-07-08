SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA - Tuesday, July 07, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 to 3 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 3 cents lower to 3 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 to 4 cents lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 3 to 4 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.15 and *4.22 at Anderson; 3.45 and *3.53 at Kingstree; 3.84 and *3.98 at Hamer; 3.45 and *3.53 at Lynchburg; 3.45 and *3.53 at Conway; 3.45 and *3.53 at Estill; Processors---4.20 at Orangeburg; 4.30 at Monetta; *3.98 at Sumter; 3.95 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.95 and *8.92 at Anderson; 8.25 and *8.42 at Kingstree; 9.02 and *8.78 at Hamer; 8.25 and *8.42 at Lynchburg; 8.25 and *8.42 at Conway; 8.25 and *8.42 at Estill; Processors---9.37 and *8.92 at Kershaw; Export---9.47 and *9.17 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.62 at Anderson; 4.72 at Kingstree; 3.88 at Hamer; 4.72 at Lynchburg; 4.72 at Conway; 4.72 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.15 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to two weeks ago, feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 132.00-145.00, 500-600 lbs 138.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 133.00-140.00, 500-600 lbs 123.00-138.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 115.00-133.00, 500-600 lbs 118.00-126.50. Slaughter cows were steady to 4.00 lower. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 58.00-68.00; Boners 85-85% lean 60.00-73.00; Lean 85-90% lean 54.00-66.00; Lean low dressing 41.00-57.00. Slaughter bulls were steady to 4.00 lower. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1185 2070 lbs 88.00-106.00; High Dressing 1670-2015 lbs 107.00-114.00; Low Dressing 960-1665 lbs 70.00-85.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 940-1100 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 965.00-985.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 1425 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1500.00 per pair. Small 1-2 745 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 760.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs had no comparison at 24.03. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 17.35; 450-500 lbs 21.24; 500-550 lbs 23.42.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade 0.17 higher at 61.74.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00, KY types 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00, 25 lb filmbag Red and Gold types Topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt Large 20.00-23.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00-32.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 20.00-22.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 1.50-2.00, 24 inch bins Athena 110s 210.00-220.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 25.00, per dozen Yellow 7.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Sml-Med 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Medium 17.00-18.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Striped/Neon 12.00-14.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 22.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00; Honeydew per melon Large 2.00-3.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-30.00, White Flesh 30.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 35.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Sweet type Jumbo 15.00, 1/2 bubskts 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 18.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 20.00-25.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh Washed 12.00-15.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull 26.00-28.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 22.00-25.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Banana Hot and Sweet 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 21.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Red and Black types 35.00-36.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00-23.00, Med 15.00-20.00, Yellow Zucchini 15.00, Round Zucchini 15.00, Patty Pan 15.00, 1/2 Crookneck Sml 20.00, Med 18.00, 3/4 Crookneck Small/Fancy 20.00-25.00, Medium 15.00-20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large and Jumbo 18.00-20.00, 6x6sz 16.00-18.00, 5x6sz 16.00-18.00, Red 14.00-18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large 15.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 15-18 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seeded 16-18 lbs 2.00, 20-24 lbs 2.00-3.00, 24-28 lbs 3.50-4.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 185.00-210.00, 36s 180.00-185.00, Red Flesh Seeded 45s/35s/28s 125.00-150.00, Yellow Flesh 45s/60s. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 110s/120s 210.00-230.00, 160s/150s 210.00-240.00, 180s 175.00-200.00, 1/2 ctns Athena 12ct GA 11.00-15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select GA 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Large MX 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 8.00-11.00, Ataulfo 16s 9.00-10.00; Nectarines 2 layer ctns Yellow Flesh CA 50s 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 12.00-13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 25.00-32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 28.00-29.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin FL 48.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 42.00-48.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Zipper/Crowder 26.00, 8 lb filmbags 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 23.00, 11 lb ctns Red Extra Large 15.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 24.00-25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 11.00-13.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 FL 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Extra Large 20.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 18.00-19.00, Green 30.00-33.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless GA 36s/45s/60s 160.00-185.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 28s/35s/45s 125.00-140.00, Per Melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 22-26 lbs 3.00-3.50, 27-30 lbs 3.50-4.00, 32-35 lbs 4.00-5.00. CITRUS: Clementines 15kg/33lb ctns Peru 22.00; Limes 40 lb ctns Seedless MX 18.00.
