SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
***Trends omitted due to an office closing Tue, Wed, & Thurs, Dec 24, 25,& 26, 2019 in observance of the Christmas holiday while the market was open for trading on Thursday.***
US 2 Yellow Corn was N/A. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were N/A.US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was N/A.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.39 at Anderson; 4.30 at Kingstree; 4.30 at Hamer; 4.30 at Lynchburg; 4.30 at Conway; 4.30 at Estill; Processors---4.65 at Orangeburg; 5.00 at Monetta; 5.05 at Sumter; 4.60 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.90 at Anderson; 8.94 at Kingstree; 9.30 at Hamer; 8.94 at Lynchburg; 8.94 at Conway; 8.94 at Estill; Processors-- -9.39 at Kershaw; Export---9.54 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.57 at Anderson; *5.94 at Kingstree; *5.40 at Hamer; *5.94 at Lynchburg; *5.94 at Conway; *5.94 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.80 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Livestock auctions are closed December 23, 2019 through January 03, 2020.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs were 0.76 lower at 38.16. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 26.77, 450-499 lbs 31.24, and 500-549 lbs 33.00.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.22 higher at 67.67.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans 8 lb filmbag Lima Shelled Frozen 20.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 18.00-20.00; Brussels Sprouts per stalk 5.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard Flat and Curly 20.00, dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbag Various Shelled Frozen 20.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00-4.99; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Jumbo/Small/Medium 14.00-23.00, Orange type US #1 17.00-28.00, Red type US #1 23.00-25.00, Red type Jumbo/Medium/Small 18.00-23.00, Purple US #1 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Orange type #1 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Gala 16.00-22.00, Red/Gold/Fuji/Rome 17.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Arkansas Black 18.00-22.00, Cortland/Cameo 18.00-22.00, Jonagold/Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 100s 22.00, tray pack Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.50-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, KY type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00; Coconuts 50 lb ctns Water type FL 8s/10s 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 35.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL Select 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 22.00; Grapes 19 lb ctns bagged Red Seedless 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 12.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Small-Medium HD 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pears 4/5 buctns Bosc/D'Anjou WA 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 170.00-180.00, 5 lb sks Desirables GA 20.00, 10 lb sks Desirables GA 40.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00, Jumbo 18.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno/Poblano 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 15.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA 20.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 25.00, Buttercup/Spaghetti 25.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini small 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb flts FL Holdovers 12.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red/Green 10s 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 MS 22.00, US Number 2 NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00, Okinawan NC Medium 30.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red 6x6sz 28.00-30.00, 5x6sz/Extra Large 28.00-30.00, Green All Sizes 30.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00; Lee Fruit 25 lb ctns FL 14.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 4/5 buctns Satsuma FL 24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel 48s/56s/64s 24.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel 56s 24.00-25.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 20.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Red Navel FL 14.00-15.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 28.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 360.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 8-10 ct Small size 14.00, 50 lb ctns FL 12ct Large Size 25.00; Tangerines 34.4 lbs/15.6 kg ctns W. Murcott CL 18.00-20.00, 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns W. Murcott 20.00, 25 lb ctns Osceola FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Honey FL 80sz 25.00.
