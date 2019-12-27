SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

***Trends omitted due to an office closing Tue, Wed, & Thurs, Dec 24, 25,& 26, 2019 in observance of the Christmas holiday while the market was open for trading on Thursday.***

US 2 Yellow Corn was N/A. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were N/A.US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was N/A.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.39 at Anderson; 4.30 at Kingstree; 4.30 at Hamer; 4.30 at Lynchburg; 4.30 at Conway; 4.30 at Estill; Processors---4.65 at Orangeburg; 5.00 at Monetta; 5.05 at Sumter; 4.60 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.90 at Anderson; 8.94 at Kingstree; 9.30 at Hamer; 8.94 at Lynchburg; 8.94 at Conway; 8.94 at Estill; Processors-- -9.39 at Kershaw; Export---9.54 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.57 at Anderson; *5.94 at Kingstree; *5.40 at Hamer; *5.94 at Lynchburg; *5.94 at Conway; *5.94 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.80 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.