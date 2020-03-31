SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, March 31, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 3 cents lower.
US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 cents higher.
US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend.
New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend.
New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 4 to 5 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.90 and *4.27 at Anderson; 3.79 at Kingstree; 3.81 and *4.03 at Hamer; 3.79 at Lynchburg; 3.79 at Conway; 3.79 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.31 at Monetta; 4.25 at Sumter; 4.11 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.66 at Anderson; 8.46 at Kingstree; 8.91 and *8.53 at Hamer; 8.46 at Lynchburg; 8.46 at Conway; 8.46 at Estill; Processors---9.31 at Kershaw; Export---9.36 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.68 and *5.42 at Anderson; *5.97 at Kingstree; *5.53 at Hamer; *5.97 at Lynchburg; *5.97 at Conway; *5.97 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.31 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: No comparisons made due to limited comparable sales.
Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 134.00-165.00, 550-600 lbs 136.00-150.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 143.00-162.50, 500-600 lbs 124.00-145.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-137.00, 500-600 lbs 112.00-124.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 50.00-59.00; Boners 85-85% lean 49.00-61.00; Lean 85-90% lean 47.00-58.00; Lean low dressing 35.00-46.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1115-2370 lbs 75.00-101.00; High Dressing 2100-2235 lbs 110.00-112.00; Low Dressing 1100-2205 lbs 65.00-82.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 985-1095 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 730.00-1000.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 855 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 700.00 per pair.
Small 1-2 600-920 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 520.00-670.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs was unchanged at 45.83.
Sows live price 300-450 lbs 38.44; 450-500 lbs 41.90; 500-550 lbs 43.15.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.43 higher at 48.88.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00.
OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 20.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Gala WA Extra Fancy 72s 25.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 15.00, KY type 25.00-30.00, Cranberry type 30.00-35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 22.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select FL 25.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 46.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-12.00, Ataulfo 14s MX 9.00-10.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Green Cooking type 18.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 12.00-15.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-26.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Papaya 35 lb ctns Maradol 9s MX 26.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00, Red Choice 28.00, Choice/Suntan 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s/5s 12.00-13.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 20.00-22.00, White Size A #2 FL 22.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, Medium 10.00-12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 17.00-20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 13.00-15.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-14.00, 6x6 sz 12.00, Green 16.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1 pt bskts Red 13.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma MX Large 15.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, Mid Season 125s 15.00-18.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00.