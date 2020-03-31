SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, March 31, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 3 cents lower.

US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 cents higher.

US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend.

New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend.

New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 4 to 5 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.90 and *4.27 at Anderson; 3.79 at Kingstree; 3.81 and *4.03 at Hamer; 3.79 at Lynchburg; 3.79 at Conway; 3.79 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.31 at Monetta; 4.25 at Sumter; 4.11 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.66 at Anderson; 8.46 at Kingstree; 8.91 and *8.53 at Hamer; 8.46 at Lynchburg; 8.46 at Conway; 8.46 at Estill; Processors---9.31 at Kershaw; Export---9.36 at Mt. Pleasant.