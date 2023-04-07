Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers and feeder bulls were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 190.00-230.00; 500-600 lbs 192.50-220.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 190.00-212.50; 500-600 lbs 180.00-207.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 184.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 170.00-185.00.

Slaughter cows were 5.00 lower. Slaughter Cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 86.00-102.00; Boners 80-85% lean 89.00-108.00; High Dressing 106.00-123.00; Lean 85-90% lean 80.00-99.00; Lean low dressing 60.00-88.00.

Slaughter bulls were 3.00 lower. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 995-2255 lbs 98.00-126.00; High Dressing 1595-2280 lbs 126.00-134.00; Low Dressing 1010-2040 lbs 85.00-100.00.

Goats: [271] Week Ago: 178 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 20.00-90.00, 40-60 lbs 65.00-130.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 30.00-40.00, 40-60 lbs 37.50-75.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 40-60 lbs 115.00-130.00, 70-100 lbs 120.00-150.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00-245.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 55.00-100.00, 70-100 lbs 105.00, 100-150 lbs 100.00-125.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 130.00-225.00, 100-150 lbs 170.00-320.00, 150-250 lbs 220.00-350.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 100.00-127.50, 100-150 lbs 125.00-150.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 200.00, 100-150 lbs 190.00-285.00.

Grain

Friday. Grain information will not be issued Friday, April 7, 2023 due to closed trading markets in observance of the Good Friday holiday.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was not available.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Boc Choy cntrs 15s 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Lettuce cntrs Mixed Varieties 12s 11.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 13.00-16.00, 4 1-qt flats Large-Extra Large 14.00-16.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 15.00-18.00, 8 1-qt flats Large-Extra Large 28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Medium 30.00, Purple type Jumbo 20.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 30.00, Cranberry type 48.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red Topped 22.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 120/150 375.00, per melon Athena 2.00-3.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel MX 16.00-25.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 38.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns White Flesh EC 9s 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns EC 35.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Large 48.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00-21.00; Mamey Sapote 25 lb ctns FL 60.00, 50 lb ctns FL 120.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 5s/6s/8s 8.00-12.00, Tommy Atkins 7s 8.00, Ataulfo 10s 10.00-14.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 24.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 18.00-22.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 19.00-22.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 15.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin type FL 70.00-72.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FLExtra Large/Jumbo 28.00, Green FL Choice 24.00-25.00, Red Extra Large FL 23.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot 22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red 35.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 14.50-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black type CL 35.00; Potatoes 50 lb ctns Red A FL US#1 32.00, 50 lb ctns White A type FL US#1 45.00, 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks White B type US#2 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 18.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-18.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-26.00, 2 layer ctns Vine Ripes MX 3x4/4x4 10.00, 20 lb ctns Heirlooms 25.00-32.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pr bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX/FL 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 10.00-19.00, Roma Extra Large FL 15.00-17.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s/36s/45s 210.00-240.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/42s/45s/60s 250.00-280.00, HD 45s 240.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless FL 60s/100s 300.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 44/60 23.00-25.00.