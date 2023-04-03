Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,449 lbs at 168.74, heifers 1,320 lbs at 169.06. Dressed delivered steers 940 lbs at 270.36, heifers 849 lbs at 271.06. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 280.51, down 0.47 and Select 269.63, down 0.96.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Compared to last week, early weaned pigs and feeder pigs were 5.00 per head lower. Demand is steady to weak on moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 34.29; 40 lbs cash basis 80.97.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 48.37, 450-499 lbs 52.26, and 500-549 lbs 55.97.

Grain

Monday: Corn was mixed, 3 cents lower to 1 cent higher; elevator bids 6.22-7.82, processor bids 7.07-7.47. Soybeans were 17 to 20 cents higher; elevator bids 14.22-15.07, processor bid 15.95 and export 15.35. New Crop wheat bids were 1 to 3 cents higher; elevator bids 6.46-6.87.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.40 lower at 82.38.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, Turnips Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 13.00-16.00, 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 16.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 15.00-18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Medium 30.00, Purple type Jumbo 20.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-27.00, Pinklady 27.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, Cranberry type 48.00, KY type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 140/150/200 375.00, 24 inch bins GU 130s 240.00, per melon Athena 2.00-3.00; Cauliflower ctns wrpd White 12s FL 30.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s MX 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 18.00;Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Sel MX 15.00-22.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 30.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Medium MX 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00, buctns 18s MX 16.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns EC 35.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Large 48.00; Honeydew 24 inch bins GU 80s 220.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00-21.00; Mamey Sapote 25 lb ctns FL 60.00, 50 lbs ctns FL 120.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 5s/6s/8s 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 10s 10.00-14.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium HD/FL 24.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 18.00-22.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 19.00-22.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin type FL 70.00-72.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00, Green FL Choice 24.00-25.00, Red Extra Large FL 23.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 14.50-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black type CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb ctns Red A type FL US#1 32.00, 50 lb ctns White A type FL US#1 45.00, 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks White B type US#1 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 18.00, Zucchini Medium 14.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 15.00;Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-18.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00-26.00, Yellow 5x6sz 18.00-20.00, ctns 2 layer Vine Ripes 3x4/4x4 10.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX/FL 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 10.00-19.00, Roma Extra Large FL 15.00-17.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s/36s 240.00-250.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 45s 220.00-240.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL36s/42s/45s/60s 280.00-330.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL HD 45s 240.00, HD 60s 200.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless FL 60s 300.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 18-24 lbs 8.00-10.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 16-18 lbs 8.00. CITRUS: Clementines 6 5-lb sks MR 20.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Limes 40 lb ctns 200s MX 48.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb Nadorcott MR 44s/53s 25.00.