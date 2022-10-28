SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, there were too few comparable sales to establish trends. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 146.00-150.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-155.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-137.50, 500-600 lbs 130.00-137.50. Slaughter cows were 5.00 lower. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 64.00-68.00; Boners 80-85% lean 62.00-74.00; Lean 85-90% lean 58.00-73.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-60.00. Slaughter bulls were 5.00 lower. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1025-1710 lbs 88.00-95.00; High Dressing 1705 lbs one @ 104.00; Low Dressing 1350-2030 lbs 74.00-87.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 860-1500 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 800.00-1000.00 per pair. Small 1-2 610-985 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 500.00-800.00 per pair. Small 3 600-640 lbs Young to Middle Aged Cows with calves under 300 lbs 400.00-425.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 2.10 higher at 72.65. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 65.18; 450-500 lbs 67.97; 500-550 lbs 71.62.

Grain

SC Grain on Thursday. Corn bids were 3 cents lower; elevator bids 7.07-7.62, processor bids 7.32-7.67. Soybeans bids were steady to 1 cents higher; elevator bids 13.32-13.67, processor bids 13.82 and export 14.12. Wheat bids were 2 cents lower; elevator bids 7.11-7.53.

Cotton

Cotton on Thursday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 3.21 lower at 78.61.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts Snap 35.00, Flat (KY) type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Select 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium-Large 16.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 35.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard/Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 28.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd24s 24.00, ctns bnchd 48s 50.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 12.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 45.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 20.00, Green Choice 16.00-18.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctnsStraightneck Small 20.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundleRed type 15ct 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, US2/Jumbo 20.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Pink Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-32.00, 5x6sz 23.00, Fair Quality 18.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00-12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Muztu/Jonathan 24.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Arkansas Black/Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Pinklady 25.00-28.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00-19.00; Coconuts each Water type FL 4.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Guava each Green extra Large 4.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 7s BR 11.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee (Old Crop) 155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 32.00, Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 12.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White CD#1 A type 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, 24 inch bins Heirlooms 250.00-285.00; Rambutan 5 lb ctns loose 25.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 23.00-25.00, per bundle Red type FL 28.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, 1/2bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 30.00-34.00, 5x6 sz 29.00-30.00, 6x6 sz 30.00-36.00, Yellow 29.00, Green 5x6 sz 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 26.00-30.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless CA 45s 190.00. CITRUS: Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 56s 20.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns Tango PE 20.00-25.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00; Straw per bale Wheat type 6.00-7.00.