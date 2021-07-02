SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

Friday. New crop corn bids were 9 to 10 cents lower:elevator bids 6.17-6.59; processor bids 6.52-6.59. New crop soybeans bids were 3 to 4 cents higher; elevator bids 13.59-13.69, processor bid 14.49 and export at 14.24. Wheat bids were mostly 10 to 12 cents higher; elevator bids 5.80-6.50.

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00, KY type 30.00, Half Runners 35.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 24.00, per quart Large 8.00; Blueberries 8 lb ctns Large 25.00, per pint Large 4.00-5.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large/Extra Large 1.00-1.50, Athena Medium 1.00, Athena Small 0.50-0.75, 24 inch bins Athena 180/160/140 170.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Greens Small 16.00, 1/2 buctns Pickles Medium-Small 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 30.00-35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Indian 25.00, 1/2 buctns Medium 10.00-12.00, Neon/Japanese 12.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 24.00-26.00, White Flesh 22.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium/Small 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 18.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 24.00-26.00, White Flesh 26.00, Yellow Flesh #2 13.00-16.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 20.00-22.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Purple Hot 12.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano 12.00, finger Hot 17.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts/ctns Yellow/Green 30.00-35.00, Red 34.00-38.00, Pluot 34.00-38.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 15.00-18.00, Medium 12.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, Medium 10.00-12.00, Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, Patty Pan White/Yellow 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 14.00-15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 20.00, Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-18.00, 5x6sz 14.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 15.00-20.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00, Yellow 6x6 sz 17.00, 10 lb flts Heirloom Varieties 15.00-16.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lbs Red type 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00, Yellow type 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type 18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 13.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 16-20 lbs 2.75-3.00, 24-30 lbs 3.00-4.00, 32 lbs and up lbs 4.00-6.00, Yellow Flesh Seeded 18-24 lbs 4.00, 35 lb and up 5.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 15-18 lbs 4.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 18-24 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.50, 15-18 lbs 3.00-3.50, 20-25 lbs 3.00-4.00, Sugar Baby 14-20 lbs 2.00-3.00, 22-25 lbs 3.00-3.50, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s 125.00, 35s 120.00-125.00, Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 160.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled/Green 24.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 160s/140s 155.00-170.00, per melon Athena Large/Extra Large 1.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard OH 12.00, ctns bnchd Collards 6s NC 12.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 7.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 22.00-24.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 20.00-24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 50.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lbs sks Pinkeye 26.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX 14.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 14.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 14.00-17.00, Red 5x6 sz/Extra Large 15.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma Large 22.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded GA 20-24 lbs 3.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 25-30 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 32-40 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seedless GA 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00, 22-25 lbs 5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 130.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 36s/45s FL 160.00.