SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-187.50; 500-600 lbs 145.00-171.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-188.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-167.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 122.50-145.00. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 66.00-79.00; Boners 80-85% lean 67.00-89.00; Lean 85-90% lean 52.00-74.00; Lean low dressing 49.00-60.00. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1125-2325 lbs 82.00-108.00; High Dressing 1280-2205 lbs 100.00-115.00; Low Dressing 955-1505 lbs 61.00-87.00.

Goats: [183] Week Ago: 23. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 55.00-110.00, 40-60 lbs 55.00-135.00, 60-80 lbs 150.00-160.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 65.00-70.00, 40-60 lbs 45.00-110.00, 60-80 lbs 60.00-125.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 90.00-230.00, 70-100 lbs 90.00-250.00, 100-150 lbs 150.00-290.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 80.00-135.00, 70-100 lbs 60.00-170.00, 100-150 lbs 100.00-120.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 97.50-170.00, 100-150 lbs 220.00-340.00, 150-250 lbs 310.00-340.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 137.50-195.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 100-150 lbs 310.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 11 cents higher: elevator bids 6.36-6.86; processor bids 6.71-7.21. Soybean bids were 22 cents higher; elevator bids 13.85-14.70, processor bid 15.05 and exports at 15.10. Wheat bids were mostly 9 to 11 cents higher; elevator bids 6.36-8.00.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.13 higher at 124.76.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 12.00-15.00, per head Medium/Large 2.00-2.50; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Radishes 40 lb filmbags Red type topped 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Pink Lady/Stayman 25.00-28.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 20.00, #2 16.00; Beans bucrts KY type 25.00, 10 1-lb filmbags Haricot Vert 10.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 14.00-16.00; Canary Melons ctns flats 6ct BR 15.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 26.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 22.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 9.75, Kent 9s PE 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 32.00-35.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-36.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large MX 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Suntan Jumbo FL 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Large MX 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow Extra Large 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 26.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatillos 38 lb cntrs MX 15.00, 1/2 buctns Repack 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-17.00, Green 5x6 sz 21.00-25.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 40s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 400.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Honey FL 25.00, 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00.

