 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT
0 comments

SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were unevenly steady. Feeder heifers were 2.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-160.00; 500-600 lbs 129.00-143.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-146.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 119.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 117.00-131.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 higher. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 65.00-78.00; Boners 80-85% lean 60.00-80.00; Lean 85-90% lean 52.00-73.00; Lean low dressing 44.00-57.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 895-2195 lbs 82.00-102.00; High Dressing 1190-2245 lbs 100.00-113.00; Low Dressing 1000-1775 lbs 75.00-84.00.

Goats: [250] Week Ago: 198 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 65.00-135.00, 40-60 lbs 100.00-160.00, 60-80 lbs 170.00-180.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 60.00-80.00, 40-60 lbs 90.00-120.00, 60-80 lbs 130.00-140.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 142.50-160.00, 70-100 lbs 120.00-235.00, 100-150 lbs 190.00-310.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 75.00-110.00, 70-100 lbs 125.00, 100-150 lbs 135.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 150.00-185.00, 100-150 lbs 165.00-330.00, 150-250 lbs 230.00-390.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 140.00-145.00, 150-250 lbs 270.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 7 to 8 cents lower: elevator bids 7.56, processor bids 7.69-7.84. Soybeans bids were 6 to 7 cents lower; elevator bids 13.32-13.42, processor bid 16.02 and export at 16.00. New crop Wheat bids were 7 to 13 cents lower; elevator bids 6.03-6.23.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.49 lower at 80.87.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00, KY type 30.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Greens Sml 16.00, Pickles Sml 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens 22.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Sml-Med 36.00, Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards/Mustard Curly type 20.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 22.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 34.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 18.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-30.00, White Flesh 30.00, Yellow Flesh #2 15.00-20.00, White Flesh # 2 20.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Black/Red 36.00-40.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 15.00-20.00, Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Zephyr Small-Medium 12.00, Zucchini Sml 15.00, Medium 12.00, Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, Patty Pan Yellow 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 12.00-15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Mednium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 30.00-35.00, Purple White Flesh 30.00-35.00, Small 18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apricots 3 layer ctns CA 168s 15.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s 200.00-240.00, 24 inch bins Athena 160s/140s 220.00-265.00, per melon Athena Large 1.25; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Sml-Med 35.00, buctns Long Green MX Sel 15.00, buctns Long Greens FL Sel 14.00; Eggplant buctns Medium-Large FL 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Nectarines 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz #2 25.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz #2 16.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 58.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lbs sks Pinkeye/White Acre 28.00-30.00, Purple Hull 30.00; Pecans 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX/FL Choice 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 60sz 20.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red 5x6 sz 12.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 14.00-16.00, Red All Sizes 12.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 17.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6sz FL 22.00-26.00, Yellow 6x6 sz FL 17.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type 12.00; Tomatoes, Grape 25 lb ctns Red type 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma MX/FL Large 17.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25-30 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 32-40 lbs 6.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00-5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s 165.00-170.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 30s/36s FL 170.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 220.00-225.00, Fair Quality 45s FL 170.00-190.00; Yellow Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 280.00.

No farm report Tuesday

State offices are closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, 2021.

The next farm report will be issued on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, and will appear in Wednesday's edition.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News