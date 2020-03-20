SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, March 20, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly 1 to 2 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 16 to 20 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 to 3 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.95 and *4.35 at Anderson; 3.84 at Kingstree; 3.84 at Hamer; 3.84 at Lynchburg; 3.84 at Conway; 3.84 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.49 at Monetta; 4.58 at Sumter; 4.14 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.42 at Anderson; 8.22 at Kingstree; 8.68 at Hamer; 8.22 at Lynchburg; 8.22 at Conway; 8.22 at Estill; Processors---9.02 at Kershaw; Export---9.07 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.39 and *5.17 at Anderson; *5.70 at Kingstree; *5.26 at Hamer; *5.70 at Lynchburg; *5.70 at Conway; *5.70 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.34 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

