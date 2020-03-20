SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, March 20, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly 1 to 2 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 16 to 20 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 to 3 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.95 and *4.35 at Anderson; 3.84 at Kingstree; 3.84 at Hamer; 3.84 at Lynchburg; 3.84 at Conway; 3.84 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.49 at Monetta; 4.58 at Sumter; 4.14 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.42 at Anderson; 8.22 at Kingstree; 8.68 at Hamer; 8.22 at Lynchburg; 8.22 at Conway; 8.22 at Estill; Processors---9.02 at Kershaw; Export---9.07 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.39 and *5.17 at Anderson; *5.70 at Kingstree; *5.26 at Hamer; *5.70 at Lynchburg; *5.70 at Conway; *5.70 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.34 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were 8.00 to 10.00 lower. Feeder heifers were 6.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 126.00-132.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 119.00-137.50; 500-600 lbs 116.00-130.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 108.00-126.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-112.00. Slaughter cows were 3.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 55.00-85.00; Boners 80-85% lean 54.00-88.00; Lean 85-90% lean 51.00-73.00; Lean low dressing 37.00-58.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1050-2125 lbs 88.00-98.00; Low Dressing 1210-1770 lbs 65.00-83.00.
Goats: [331] Week Ago: 144. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 42.50-72.50, 40-60 lbs 60.00-120.00, 60-80 lbs 95.00-140.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 80-100 lbs 110.00-167.50, 100-150 lbs 130.00-285.00, 150-250 lbs 280.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 80.00-120.00, 70-100 lbs 100.00-135.00, 100-140 lbs 120.00-250.00, 140-180 lbs 235.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 45.00-75.00, 70-100 lbs 50.00-112.50. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 120.00-180.00, 100-150 lbs 140.00-195.00, 150-250 lbs 200.00-310.00. Pairs/Trios: Sel 1 50-70 lbs with Two Kids Under 20 lbs 185.00 per trio.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was at 51.43.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 20.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Gala WA Extra Fancy 72s 25.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-18.00, #2 13.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 15.00-20.00, KY type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 22.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes 1/2 ctns HD 9s 12.00-13.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Topped Jumbo MX 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 20.00, 5 dz ctns Yellow/Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 29.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 46.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 7.00-12.00, Kent 10s PE 9.00, Kent 7s MX 7.00, Ataulfo 14s MX 9.00-10.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Green Cooking type 18.00; Okra 1/2 buctns HD Small-Medium 25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-26.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Papaya 35 lb ctns Maradol 9s MX 26.00; Peaches 2 layer ctns White Flesh CL 48s 15.00, Flat type White CL 44s 15.00; Pears ctns 2 layer Asian Type Shinko CA 66s 15.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 28.00, Red Extra Large FL 25.00, Red Choice MX 25.00, Yellow Choice FL 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 20.00-22.00, White Size A #2 FL 22.00, Yukon Gold Size B #2 FL 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Medium 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 30.00, 3/4 buctns Straightneck Small 30.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large FL 10.00-14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 17.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 12.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-18.00, MX 4x5 sz 14.00, Red Various Sizes 15.00-16.00, Green 20.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb cntrs loose Red type 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma FL Large/MX Extra Large 18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless HD 45s 180.00, per melon 16-18 lbs 5.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Limes 40 lb ctns/crts Seedless 200s MX 19.00-22.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, Mid-Season 125s 15.00-18.00, 24 inch bins Mid Season 350.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00.