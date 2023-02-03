LIVESTOCK

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 200.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 180.00; 500-600 lbs 155.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-148.00, 500-600 lbs 140.00-141.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 88.00-96.00; Boners 80-85% lean 80.00-99.00; Lean 85-90% lean 74.00-84.00; Lean Low Dressing 58.00-73.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1235-2090 lbs 97.50-101.00; High Dressing 2130-2275 lbs 123.00; Low Dressing none reported.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Small 1-2 580-840 lb Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 475.00-825.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not compared at 54.02. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 45.21; 450-500 lbs 48.55; 500-550 lbs 50.79.

GRAIN

SC Grain on Thursday. Corn bids were 6 cents lower; elevator bids 6.90-7.85, processor bids 7.25-7.65. Soybeans bids were 14 cents higher; elevator bids 14.69-15.19, processor bids 15.79 and export 15.94. New crop wheat bids were mixed, 5 cent lower to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 6.83-7.13.

COTTON

Cotton on Thursday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.78 higher at 86.89.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 18.00; Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00-30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Creasy type 16.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Muztu/Jonathan 24.00, Cameo/Stayman 20.00-25.00, Arkansas Black 20.00-25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 20.00-25.00, Pinklady 20.00-34.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-27.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00, KY type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-27.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 28.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel MX 35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 25.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Greens ctns bnchd Turnip Tops 24s 15.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Extra Large FL 45.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 6s/7s/9s PE 10.00-12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-33.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee (Old Crop) 100.00-150.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo FL 22.00-26.00, Yellow Extra Large 30.00, Red Choice MX 30.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno FL 32.00-37.00, Serrano FL 55.00, 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 20.00, Habanero Orange FL 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red type CL 45sz 35.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 20.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium FL 28.00-32.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, Purple type 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00, 4/5 buctns US Number 1 NC 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 26.00, 5x6 sz 24.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 24.00, Green 5x6 sz 24.00-30.00, Vine Ripes MX 4x4 sz 28.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large 18.00-26.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR Extra Large 35.00.