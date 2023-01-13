SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 1.00 lower. Feeder bulls were 4.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 180.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-185.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-195.00; 500-600 lbs 151.00-180.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-160.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-150.00. Slaughter Cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 68.00-93.00; Boners 80-85% lean 69.00-94.00; High Dressing 84.00-106.00; Lean 85-90% lean 67.00-78.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-70.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 860-2235 lbs 91.00-115.00; High Dressing 1600-1845 lbs 109.00-116.00; Low Dressing 965-2215 lbs 75.00-93.00.

Goats: [235] Week Ago: 158 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 35.00-75.00, 40-60 lbs 60.00-130.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 20.00-45.00, 40-60 lbs 30.00-45.00, 60-80 lbs one @ 60.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 100.00-175.00, 70-100 lbs 120.00-160.00, 100-140 lbs 110.00-200.00, 140-180 lbs 215.00-245.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 65.00-100.00, 70-100 lbs 120.00, 100-140 lbs 95.00-140.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 120.00-160.00, 100-150 lbs 140.00-245.00, 150-250 lbs 235.00-420.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 85.00-130.00, 100-150 lbs 115.00-135.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 125.00-220.00, 100-150 lbs 155.00-200.00, 150-250 lbs 350.00-420.00. Families: Sel 1 100 lbs with one kid under 20 lbs 140.00 per pair; Sel 2 50 lbs with one kid under 20 lbs 140.00-150.00 per pair.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 4 cents higher; elevator bids 6.90-7.75, processor bids 7.25-7.65. Soybean bids were 9 to 10 cents higher; elevator bids 14.77-15.12, processor bid 15.62 and export 15.87. New crop wheat bids were mixed, 1 cent lower to 3 cents higher; elevator bids 6.83-7.14.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.25 higher at 83.79.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 40.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 30.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Jumbo 20.00-25.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Muztu/Jonathan 24.00, Cameo/Stayman 24.00-25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Pinklady 25.00-34.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-27.00; Beans bucrts KY type 30.00, Snap type 35.00; Blackberries 12 6-oz cntrs MX holdovers 15.00; Blueberries 12 6-oz cntrs CL holdovers 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 40.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00, per head Green Medium 2.50-3.00; Cantaloupes per melon GU 1.00; Cauliflower ctns wrpd White 12s 30.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 28.00; Cucumbers bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Large 18.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 7s PE 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-33.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00; Pears 12 2-lb filmbags Bartlett WA 20.00;Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee (Old Crop) 100.00-150.00, 50 lb sks Desirables New Crop 180.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00, Red Extra Large DR 35.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Pomegranates ctns Wonderful 36s CA 20.00-24.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 17.00, Medium 13.00, Straightneck Sml 17.00, Medium 13.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL 27.00; Sugarcane per stalk Green/Red types FL 4.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 23.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-24.00, Green 5x6 sz 32.00-35.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 18.00-30.00. CITRUS: Clementines 10 3-lb sks CA 32 size 15.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/45s 35.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 22.00-25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 22.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns 12s Medium Size 25.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 150s 28.00.