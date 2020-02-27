SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 4 to 6 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were mostly 3 to 7 higher; one location 15 higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 6 to 7 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.14 and *4.47 at Anderson; 4.04 at Kingstree; 4.05 and *4.23 at Hamer; 4.04 at Lynchburg; 4.04 at Conway; 4.04 at Estill; Processors---4.39 at Orangeburg; 4.74 at Monetta; 4.79 at Sumter; 4.34 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.67 at Anderson; 8.38 at Kingstree; 8.76 at Hamer; 8.38 at Lynchburg; 8.38 at Conway; 8.38 at Estill; Processors---9.26 at Kershaw; Export---9.30 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.29 and *5.08 at Anderson; *5.64 at Kingstree; *5.19 at Hamer; *5.64 at Lynchburg; *5.64 at Conway; *5.64 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.54 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock