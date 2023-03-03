LIVESTOCK

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 200.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 185.00-201.00; 500-600 lbs 175.00-195.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-187.50, 500-600 lbs 157.50-172.50. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 82.00-89.00; Boners 80-85% lean 80.00-101.00; Lean 85-90% lean 76.00-87.00; Lean Low Dressing 58.00-76.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1020-1820 lbs 91.00-109.00; High Dressing 2085-2130 lbs 111.00-118.00; Low Dressing 1155-1200 lbs 80.00-82.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 840-1475 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1225.00-1875.00 per pair. Small 1-2 645 lb Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 485.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 62.28; 450-500 lbs 66.89; 500-550 lbs 68.10.

GRAIN

SC Grain on Thursday. Corn bids were 2 to 3 cents higher; elevator bids 6.48-7.47, processor bids 6.87-7.27. Soybeans bids were 15 to 16 cents higher; elevator bids 14.44-15.04, processor bids 15.69 and export 15.74. New crop wheat bids were 2 cents lower to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 6.49-6.74.

COTTON

Cotton on Thursday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 2.45 lower at 83.71.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Spinach 1 1/9 buctns Savoy type 20.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Pinklady 20.00-34.00, Jonagold 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00, KY type 30.00-35.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-24.00; Cantaloupes ctns 12s HD 22.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 38.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s MX 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 32.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Sel MX 20.00-22.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Med MX 28.00-32.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns 12ct EC 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00; Mamey Sapote 50 lb ctns FL 120.00, 25 lb ctns FL 60.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 7s/8s/9s 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 14s 16.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-23.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Pears 2 layer ctns D' Anjou 20.00, 2 layer ctns Asian type 32s 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo FL 20.00-22.00, Green FL Choice 16.00-17.00, Yellow Extra Large FL 25.00-30.00, Red Extra Large FL 20.00, Red Choice MX 30.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00, Serrano FL 40.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red FL 30.00, 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 20.00, 8 lb ctns Habanero Red DR 28.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 15.00-19.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black types CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb ctns Red A type FL US#1 32.00, 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks Yellow B type US#2 20.00, 50 lb sks White A type US#2 26.00, White B type US#1 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 18.00, Straightneck Sml 18.00, Medium 14.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini Small MX 14.00, Straightneck small MX 14.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large FL 8.00-17.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, Purple type 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00, 4/5 buctns US Number 1 NC 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-17.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 20.00-25.00, ctns 2 layer Vine Ripes MX 4x4 sz 13.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 17.00-21.00, 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large FL 16.00-17.00; Watermelons ctns Mini Seedless 6ct 18.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 1 layer ctns Sumo CA 22s 16.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00, 17 kg ctns Navel MR 80s 25.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 75s/70s 30.00.