SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grains

COLUMBIA -- Friday, July 17, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were mostly 4 to 5 higher, one location 12 higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mostly steady to 1 lower; one location 3 higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 3 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.03 and *4.10 at Anderson; 3.33 and *3.43 at Kingstree; 3.73 and *3.85 at Hamer; 3.33 and *3.43 at Lynchburg; 3.33 and *3.43 at Conway; 3.33 and *3.43 at Estill; Processors---4.08 at Orangeburg; 4.18 at Monetta; *3.88 at Sumter; 3.83 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.92 and *8.85 at Anderson; 8.28 and *8.35 at Kingstree; 9.03 and *8.70 at Hamer; 8.28 and *8.35 at Lynchburg; 8.28 and *8.35 at Conway; 8.28 and *8.35 at Estill; Processors---9.45 and *8.85 at Kershaw; Export---9.48 and *9.10 at Mt. Pleasant.