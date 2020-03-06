SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, March 06, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 6 to 7 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 6 to 8 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 3 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.27 and *4.51 at Anderson; 4.17 at Kingstree; 4.16 at Hamer; 4.17 at Lynchburg; 4.17 at Conway; 4.17 at Estill; Processors---4.52 at Orangeburg; 4.87 at Monetta; 4.92 at Sumter; 4.47 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.63 at Anderson; 8.35 at Kingstree; 8.81 at Hamer; 8.35 at Lynchburg; 8.35 at Conway; 8.35 at Estill; Processors---9.23 at Kershaw; Export---9.26 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.21 and *4.96 at Anderson; *5.51 at Kingstree; *5.07 at Hamer; *5.51 at Lynchburg; *5.51 at Conway; *5.51 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.67 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, all classes of feeder cattle were steady to 2.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-171.00; 500-600 lbs 128.00-156.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 115.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-135.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-137.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 57.00-75.00; Boners 80-85% lean 51.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 49.00-74.00; Lean low dressing 35.00-59.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1190-2190 lbs 71.00-97.00; Low Dressing 865-2140 lbs 42.00-82.00; High Dressing 1350-2140 lbs 99.00-108.00.
Goats: [251] Week Ago: 160. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 Under 20 lbs 32.50-45.00, 20-40 lbs 40.00-65.00, 40-60 lbs 50.00-115.00, 60-80 lbs 120.00-125.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 80-100 lbs 190.00-195.00, 100-150 lbs 205.00-240.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 110.00-152.50, 70-100 lbs 125.00-170.00, 100-140 lbs 130.00-210.00, 140-180 lbs 180.00-225.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 70.00-95.00, 100-140 lbs 100.00-105.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 110.00-120.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00-340.00, 150-250 lbs 180.00-340.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 115.00, 100-150 lbs 120.00-145.00.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.56 lower at 60.54.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Gala WA Extra Fancy 72s 25.00; Avocados 2 layer ctns Hass 48s MX 57.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-18.00, #2 13.00; Beans bucrts Snap type/KY type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 20.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00; Cantaloupes ctns flats HD 9s 18.00, 1/2 ctns HD 9s 13.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Topped Jumbo MX 15.00; Coconuts 40 lb sks Fresh type MX 20s 26.00-28.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 16.00-18.00, 5 dz ctns Yellow/Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium MX 25.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 45.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00; Grapes 18 lb ctns bagged Red Globe PE 27.00; Jicama 38 lb ctns MX 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-12.00, Kent 10s PE 9.00, Kent 5s/7s PE 6.00, Ataulfo 14s MX 9.00-10.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Green Cooking type 18.00; Okra 1/2 buctns HD Small-Medium 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 13.00-15.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-26.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00-16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-30.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Papaya 35 lb ctns Maradol 9s MX 30.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo FL 15.00-18.00, Suntan/Choice FL 12.00, Red Extra Large FL 22.00-23.00, Red Choice MX 25.00, Yellow Choice FL 23.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 10.00-16.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Habanero FL Green/Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, Poblano 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 20.00-22.00, White Size A #2 FL 22.00, Yukon Gold Size B #2 FL 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, Medium 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 30.00-35.00, 3/4 buctns Straightneck Small 30.00-35.00, 40 lb ctns Chayote MX 24.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 17.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 12.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-18.00, Green 28.00-39.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma MX Large 20.00-26.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded HD 15-18 lbs 5.00, ctns flats Red Mini Seedless HD 6s 12.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Limes 40 lb ctns/crts Seedless 200s MX 19.00-22.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/113s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 64s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, Mid-Season 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel White/Red FL 14.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns Mandarins FL 100s 33.00, 25 lb ctns Various Varieties FL 16.00-20.00.