SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,441 lbs at 123.28, heifers 1,284 lbs at 122.49. Dressed delivered steers 938 lbs at 200.63, heifers 837 lbs at 200.09. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 311.73, up 22.73 and Select 288.35, up 17.77.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were steady. All feeder pigs 6.00 per head lower on light receipts. Demand light to moderate on moderate offerings. Receipts include 47% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 42.80; 40 lbs cash basis 57.20.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 1.40 lower at 77.70. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 85.73, 450-499 lbs 89.60, and 500-549 lbs 92.79.
Grain
Monday: Corn was 2 to 4 cents lower; elevator bids 5.84-6.08, processor bids 6.39. New crop soybeans were 3 cents higher; elevator bids 13.08-13.38, processor bids 13.93-14.18, and export 13.93. Wheat bids were steady to 1 cent lower; elevator bids 5.93.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.36 lower at 94.10.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima type Green 15.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries per quart Large 8.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium 2.00, Athena Small 0.50; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 24.00-26.00, White Flesh 26.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh #2 12.00-15.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 45.00-50.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo/Red Skin type 35.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 28.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 15.00-24.00, approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Purple Hull 25.00-30.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-18.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Suntan 12.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 15.00-17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-20.00, Medium 15.00, Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, Grey type Small 15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 20.00, Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh 22.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large-Jumbo 12.00-14.00, 5x6sz 12.00-14.00, 6x6sz 12.00-14.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-12.00, Green 15.00-20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large 15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 16-20 lbs 2.00, 24-28 lbs 3.00-3.50, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00, Mini Seedless 2.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 14-16 lbs 3.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown cut 23.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium NY 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena KY All Sizes 180.00, Athena PA 180.00-190.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops OH 12.00, ctns bnchd Collards 6s OH 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 7.00, Kent MX 9s 8.25; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 21.00-22.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Choice 27.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 17.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-16.00, Red 5x6 sz/Extra Large 12.00-15.00, Green 5x6 sz 15.00-22.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Cherokee Purple 22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large NC 15.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 14.00-15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded NC 20-24 lbs 3.00, Red Flesh Seeded NC 28-32 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seedless NC 15-18 lbs 3.00, 20-22 lbs 4.00-4.50, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded NC 28s/35s 120.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 36s/45s/60s NC 130.00-150.00.