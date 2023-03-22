LIVESTOCK

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were unevenly steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 200.00-225.00, 500-600 lbs 195.00-219.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 190.00-220.00, 500-600 lbs 199.00-218.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 180.00-205.00, 500-600 lbs 175.00-190.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 90.00-105.00; Boners 85-85% lean 90.00-112.00; Lean 85-90% lean 84.00-103.00; Lean low dressing 64.00-91.00. Slaughter bulls were 4.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1185-2065 lbs 115.00-128.00; High Dressing 1600-1980 lbs 125.00-132.00; Low Dressing 1045-2045 lbs 90.00-109.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 715-1325 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1080.00-1675.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 845 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1425.00 per pair. Small 1-2 620-745 lbs Young to Middle Aged Cows with calves under 300 lbs 750.00-1100.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 59.40; 450-500 lbs 63.76; 500-550 lbs 67.38.

GRAIN

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 3 cents lower; elevator bids 6.45-7.55, processor bids 6.80-7.20. Soybeans were 19 cents lower; elevator bids 13.67-14.52, processor bid 15.27, and export 15.32. New Crop Wheat bids were 4 to 16 cents lower; elevator bids 6.21-6.61.

COTTON

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.63 higher at 77.85.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Spinach 1.35 buctns Savoy type 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 13.00-16.00, 4 1-qt flts Medium-Large 16.00, 5 lb flts Large 13.00-16.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Medium 30.00, Purple type Jumbo 20.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-27.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-27.00, Pink Lady 20.00-27.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00-25.00, KY type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 18.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cantaloupes ctns 12s/15s HD 20.00-22.00, 24 inch bins Athena FL 140s/180s 425.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 38.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s MX 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/BiColor/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel MX 15.00-22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Sel FL 12.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 38.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Med MX 28.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns 9s EC 16.00; Eggplant 1 1/9buctns Medium FL 21.00; Honeydew 2/3 ctns 4s HD 20.00, Gold type 6s GU 12.00-15.00; Kiwifruit 8 2-lb cntrs Gold type 20.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent 5s/6s/8s 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 10s 10.00-14.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium HD/FL 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-23.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Jbo 32.00, Green FL Large 26.00, Green FL Choice 24.00-25.00, Yellow Extra Large FL 25.00-30.00, Red Extra Large FL 20.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Pepper, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 35.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00, Serrano FL 40.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 15.00-19.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black types CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb ctns Red A type FL US #1 32.00, 50 lb ctns White A type FL US#1 45.00, 50 lb sks Red A type #2 20.00-22.00, Red B types US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks Yellow B type US#2 20.00, 50 lb sks White A type US#2 26.00, 50 lb sks White B type US#1 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Zucchini Medium 15.00, Straightneck Small 20.00, Straightneck Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large FL 10.00-16.00; Sugarcane per bunch Green type 10s FL 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-17.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6sz 22.00-26.00, ctns 2 layer Vine Ripes MX 3x4/4x4 12.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type FL 15.00;Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 12.00-19.00,Roma Extra Large FL 12.00-17.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless HD 15-18 lbs 5.00-8.00. CITRUS: Clementines 6 5-lb sks MR 20.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Limes 40 lb ctns 200s MX 55.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 1 layer ctns Sumo CA 22s 16.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 44s/53s 25.00.