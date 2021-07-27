SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,437 lbs at 120.77, heifers 1,293 lbs at 120.04. Dressed delivered steers 925 lbs at 196.78, heifers 841 lbs at 196.70. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 265.88, down 5.93 and Select 249.31, down 5.40.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted averageprices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were steady to 1.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs steady. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 30% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 40.55; 40 lbs cash basis 63.07.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 1.47 higher at 79.07. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 72.42, 450-499 lbs 74.02, and 500-549 lbs 78.01.
Grain
Monday: New Crop corn was 2 to 4 cents higher; elevator bids 5.66-5.86, processor bids 6.09-6.26. New crop soybeans were 6 cents higher; elevator bids 12.97-13.27, processor bids 13.82-14.07, and export 13.82. Wheat bids were mostly 7 cents lower; elevator bids 5.67-6.07.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.04 lower at 89.04.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima type Green 15.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 24.00, per quart Large 8.00; Blueberries per pint 4.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large/Extra Large 1.50-2.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 12.00, 5 dz sks Bi-Color 10.00-15.00, per dozen White 4.00-5.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Greens 16.00, 1/2 buctns Pickles Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 28.00-34.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns White 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Indian 25.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/White 12.00, Neon/Japanese 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00; Honeydew per melon 1.65-3.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 24.00-26.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium/Small 25.00-35.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 23.00-26.00, White Flesh 26.00, Yellow Flesh #2 12.00-15.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00-60.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 30.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 28.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 15.00-20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Purple Hull 25.00-30.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Suntan 12.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 12.00-17.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, Medium 12.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, Medium 12.00, Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, Patty Pan White/Yellow 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 15.00- 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 20.00, Spaghetti 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large-Jumbo 16.00-18.00, 5x6sz 15.00-16.00, 6x6sz 15.00-16.00, Red All Sizes 15.00-16.00, Green 17.00, 10 lb flts Heirloom Varieties 10.00-15.00, 15 lb flats Heirloom Varieties 18.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lbs Red type 25.00, 4 1-qt flats Heirloom Black type 16.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00, erp int Heirlooms Mixed 2.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 13.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 16-20 lbs 1.50-2.00, 24-28 lbs 2.00-3.00, 30-35 lbs 3.00-5.00, Yellow Flesh Seeded 14-16 lbs 2.00, 18-20 lbs 3.00, 24-28 lbs 4.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 12-15 lbs 3.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 15-18 lbs 3.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 1.00-2.00, 15-18 lbs 2.00-3.00, 20-28 lbs 3.00-4.00, Sugar Baby 18-24 lbs 3.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s 110.00-120.00, 35s 110.00-120.00, Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 120.00-140.00, Personal Seedless 120s 140.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green 24.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena KY All Sizes 180.00, per melon Athena 1.00; Coconuts each Water type FL 3.00-5.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 18.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard OH 12.00, ctns bnchd Collards 6s NC 12.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 7.00, Kent MX 9s 8.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 22.00-24.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 20.00-24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo GA 56.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lbs sks Pinkeye 26.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 14.00, Red MX Choice 27.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 20.00; Strawberries 4 2-lb cntrs Holdovers CA 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Red 5x6 sz/Extra Large 15.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 17.00- 24.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 28.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma Large NC 16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded GA 20-24 lbs 3.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 25-30 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 32-40 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seedless GA 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00, 22-25 lbs 5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 40ct-28sz 160.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 36s/45s FL 140.00.