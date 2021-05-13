SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 138.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-130.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00. Feeder Heifers:Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported, 500-600 lbs none reported. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 55.00-60.00; Boners 80-85% lean 59.00-74.00; Lean 85-90% lean 54.00-65.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-56.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1700-2040 lbs 90.00-100.00; High Dressing 1550-1635 lbs 105.00-110.00; Low Dressing 1145-1390 lbs 77.00-77.50.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 2 1000-1255 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 775.00-1350.00 per pair. Medium 2 770-900 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 975.00-1025.00 per pair. Small 1-2 650-925 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 625.00-1025.00 per pair. Small 1-2 630-980 lbs Young to Middle Age Cow with calves under 300 lbs 550.00-940.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price not reported due to confidentaility. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 62.67; 450-500 lbs 65.22;500-550 lbs 67.34.

Grain