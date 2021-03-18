SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons today due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 157.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 151.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 146.00-161.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-145.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-125.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-122.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 55.00-61.00; Boners 80-85% lean 55.00-69.00; Lean 85-90% lean 54.00-65.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-45.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1225-2225 lbs 87.00-97.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1290 lbs 77.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 805-1270 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1000.00-1375.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 900-1005 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1125.00-1300.00 per pair. Small 1-2 650 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 775.00 per pair. Small 1-2 810 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1350.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 2.69 higher at 67.42. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 79.09; 450-500 lbs 81.61; 500-550 lbs 84.85.
Grain
Thursday. Corn bids were 12 cents lower: elevator bids 5.66, processor bids 6.26-6.41. Soybeans bids were 25 cents higher; elevator bids 13.77, processor bid 14.32 and export at 14.27. New crop wheat bids were mostly 8 cents lower; elevator bids 5.82-6.05.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.06 lower at 84.20.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 13.00, Creasy type 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 13.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00-14.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, # 2 18.00; Beans bucrts Snap and KY type 22.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Small-Medium 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 15.00-18.00; Grapes 18 lb ctns Red Seedless CL 25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 27.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans Stuarts GA 130.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice FL 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Plums ctns 2 layer Red type CL 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small FL 15.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini Small 10.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Medium 10.00; Strawberries 8 1-pt cntrs FL Large 12.00-15.00, Holdovers 8.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 5x6 14.00-17.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-16.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 18.00-20.00, Yellow Extra Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large FL 12.00. CITRUS: Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.