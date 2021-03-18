SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons today due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 157.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 151.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 146.00-161.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-145.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-125.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-122.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 55.00-61.00; Boners 80-85% lean 55.00-69.00; Lean 85-90% lean 54.00-65.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-45.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1225-2225 lbs 87.00-97.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1290 lbs 77.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 805-1270 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1000.00-1375.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 900-1005 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1125.00-1300.00 per pair. Small 1-2 650 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 775.00 per pair. Small 1-2 810 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1350.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 2.69 higher at 67.42. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 79.09; 450-500 lbs 81.61; 500-550 lbs 84.85.

Grain