SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: No trends this week due to auctions being closed November 22-26, 2021. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 144.00-168.00; 500-600 lbs 136.00-165.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 137.50-174.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-156.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-129.00. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 50.00-64.00; Boners 80-85% lean 54.00-69.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-64.00; Lean low dressing 35.00-52.00. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1100-2090 lbs 76.00-95.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 935-1705 lbs 58.00-79.00.

Goats: [177] Two Weeks Ago: 185 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 85.00-125.00, 40-60 lbs 90.00-160.00, 60-80 lbs 120.00-175.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 75.00-85.00, 40-60 lbs 122.50. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 120.00-180.00, 70-100 lbs 165.00-210.00, 100-140 lbs 190.00-230.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 125.00, 70-100 lbs 90.00-110.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 60-100 lbs 135.00-205.00, 100-150 lbs 145.00-280.00, 150-250 lbs 195.00-240.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 145.00-150.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00-165.00, 150-250 lbs one @ 200.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 60-100 lbs 165.00-180.00, 100-150 lbs 180.00-295.00.

Friday. Corn bids were 9 cents higher: elevator bids 5.86-6.36; processor bids 6.21-6.71. Soybean bids were 23 cents higher; elevator bids 11.92-12.67, processor bid 13.07 and exports at 13.02. Wheat bids were mostly 12 cents lower; elevator bids 7.44-8.50.

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was .50 higher at 105.20.

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 22.00, ctns Greens 12s 18.00, 24 inch bins Green 110s 150.00; Cauliflower flts White type 4-8 ct 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips w/ Tops 25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo type 40.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type Small Size 1.00-1.50; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 18.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Fuji/Gala 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00, #2 14.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type Topped Small CD/OH 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 33.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium NC 19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 18.00, ctns Long Greens MX 24s 8.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 8.75; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 25.00-29.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Extra Large 35.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Large 28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Medium 25.00, Poblano/Anaheim 15.00, Banana Hot 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Zucchini Medium 12.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 18.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red and Green type 10ct 22.00-23.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-26.00, Red All Sizes 17.00-18.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type MX 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type Jumbo FL 18.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless FL 65s 160.00, per melon 10-12 lbs 3.00, ctns flats Mini Seedless 6s 15.00-18.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 40s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fall Glo FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Honey FL 25.00, 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00-24.00, 11 kg ctns loose W. Murcott CL 18.00-20.00.

