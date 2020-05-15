SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, May 15, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 to 2 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 cents higher.New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 2 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.89 and *4.02 at Anderson; 3.19 and *3.33 at Kingstree; 3.59 and *3.77 at Hamer; 3.19 and *3.33 at Lynchburg; 3.19 and *3.33 at Conway; 3.19 and *3.33 at Estill; Processors---3.94 at Orangeburg; 4.04 at Monetta; 4.04 and * 3.78 at Sumter; 3.89 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.38 and *8.35 at Anderson; 7.68 and *7.85 at Kingstree; 8.44 and *8.21 at Hamer; 7.68 and *7.85 at Lynchburg; 7.68 and *7.85 at Conway; 7.68 and *7.85 at Estill; Processors---8.83 at Kershaw; Export---8.98 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---*4.70 at Anderson; *4.90 at Kingstree; *4.70 at Hamer; *4.90 at Lynchburg; *4.90 at Conway; *4.90 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.09 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were steady to 2.50 higher. Feeder heifers were steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 129.00-153.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00-144.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-147.50; 500-600 lbs 122.00-134.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 114.00-133.00; 500-600 lbs 111.00-129.00.
Slaughter cows were slaughter cows were 5.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 54.00-71.00; Boners 80-85% lean 56.00-77.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-70.00; Lean low dressing 36.00-45.00. Slaughter bulls were 4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1220-2390 lbs 82.00-100.00; High Dressing 1750-2085 lbs 103-112.00; Low Dressing 1010-1290 lbs 58.00-84.00.
Goats: [212] Week Ago: 202. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 65.00-117.50, 40-60 lbs 100.00-140.00, 60-80 lbs 145.00-150.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 120.00-130.00, 70-100 lbs 120.00-190.00, 100-140 lbs 130.00-225.00, 140-180 lbs 150.00-245.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 72.50-82.50. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 145.00-177.50, 100-150 lbs 200.00-275.00, 150-250 lbs 210.00-330.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 100.00-120.00.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.40 higher at 56.25.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-28.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 30.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh 18.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium 12.00-13.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold 18.00-20.00, Granny Smith/Fuji 22.00, Pink Lady 22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00-28.00, KY type 25.00-28.00, Cranberry type 28.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 18.00-20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 15.00-25.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 120s/150s/180s 230.00-290.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 15.00-17.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 27.00-30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 50.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large 27.00, Green Choice 20.00, Red/Yellow 27.00-28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns filmbags Black type CL 25.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00-30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 32.00-36.00, 5x6 sz 27.00-34.00, 6x6 sz 25.00-32.00, Green 30.00-38.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns loose Red type 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns loose Roma Extra Large FL 22.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 200.00-210.00, 36s 185.00-210.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-185.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 19.00-20.00, Valencia 125s 17.00-19.00.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!