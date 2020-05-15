SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, May 15, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 to 2 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 1 cent higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 cents higher.New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 2 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.89 and *4.02 at Anderson; 3.19 and *3.33 at Kingstree; 3.59 and *3.77 at Hamer; 3.19 and *3.33 at Lynchburg; 3.19 and *3.33 at Conway; 3.19 and *3.33 at Estill; Processors---3.94 at Orangeburg; 4.04 at Monetta; 4.04 and * 3.78 at Sumter; 3.89 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.38 and *8.35 at Anderson; 7.68 and *7.85 at Kingstree; 8.44 and *8.21 at Hamer; 7.68 and *7.85 at Lynchburg; 7.68 and *7.85 at Conway; 7.68 and *7.85 at Estill; Processors---8.83 at Kershaw; Export---8.98 at Mt. Pleasant.