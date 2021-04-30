SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 7.00 lower. Feeder heifers were 3.00 lower. Feeder bulls were 5.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 138.00-146.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-144.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 121.00-142.50; 500-600 lbs 118.00-131.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 53.00-70.00; Boners 80-85% lean 59.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 47.00-67.00; Lean low dressing 34.00-54.00. Slaughter bulls were 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 755-2315 lbs 80.00-97.00; High Dressing 1630-1975 lbs 98.00-101.00; Low Dressing 775-2210 lbs 65.00-82.00.

Goats: [255] Week Ago: 194 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 75.00-120.00, 40-60 lbs 95.00-170.00, 60-80 lbs 100.00-187.50; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 60.00-65.00, 40-60 lbs 90.00-120.00. Wethers: 70-100 lbs one @ 225.00, 100-150 lbs 255.00-330.00, 150 lbs one @ 500.00. Does/Nannies: 50-70 lbs 115.00-155.00, 70-100 lbs 150.00-200.00, 100-150 lbs 155.00-200.00, 150-200 lbs 275.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 100.00, 70-100 lbs none reported, 100-150 lbs 170.00-175.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 125.00-215.00, 100-150 lbs 190.00-275.00, 150-250 lbs 320.00-540.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 135.00-165.00. Pairs/Trios: Sel 1 100-150 lbs with one kid under 20 lbs 270.00-300.00 per pair, 100-150 lbs with one kid 20-40 lbs 480.00 per pair.