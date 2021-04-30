SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 7.00 lower. Feeder heifers were 3.00 lower. Feeder bulls were 5.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 138.00-146.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-144.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 121.00-142.50; 500-600 lbs 118.00-131.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 53.00-70.00; Boners 80-85% lean 59.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 47.00-67.00; Lean low dressing 34.00-54.00. Slaughter bulls were 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 755-2315 lbs 80.00-97.00; High Dressing 1630-1975 lbs 98.00-101.00; Low Dressing 775-2210 lbs 65.00-82.00.
Goats: [255] Week Ago: 194 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 75.00-120.00, 40-60 lbs 95.00-170.00, 60-80 lbs 100.00-187.50; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 60.00-65.00, 40-60 lbs 90.00-120.00. Wethers: 70-100 lbs one @ 225.00, 100-150 lbs 255.00-330.00, 150 lbs one @ 500.00. Does/Nannies: 50-70 lbs 115.00-155.00, 70-100 lbs 150.00-200.00, 100-150 lbs 155.00-200.00, 150-200 lbs 275.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 100.00, 70-100 lbs none reported, 100-150 lbs 170.00-175.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 125.00-215.00, 100-150 lbs 190.00-275.00, 150-250 lbs 320.00-540.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 135.00-165.00. Pairs/Trios: Sel 1 100-150 lbs with one kid under 20 lbs 270.00-300.00 per pair, 100-150 lbs with one kid 20-40 lbs 480.00 per pair.
Grain
Friday. Corn bids were 1 to 38 cents higher: elevator bids 7.60, processor bids 7.98-8.35. Soybeans bids were 29 to 32 cents higher; elevator bids 15.51, processor bid 16.14 and export at 16.11. New crop Wheat bids were 6 to 25 cents higher; elevator bids 6.94-7.23.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.54 higher at 86.83.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Spinach 1 1/9 buctns loose Savoy type 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb flats Medium-Large 14.00-18.00, gallon cntrs Large 14.00, 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 12.00-14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 28.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 36.00, KY type 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 160s/140s FL 280.00; Coconuts rach Water type 3.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 23.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant buctns MX 18s/24s 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Nectarines 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz #2 25.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 100.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX/FL Choice 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small FL 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 13.00-15.00, 5x6 sz 13.00-14.00, 6x6 sz 12.00, Red All Sizes 10.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 16.00-18.00, Yellow Extra Large 17.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt flats Red type 12.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lbs ctns Red type 20.00, 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 12.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large FL/MX 12.00-13.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 4.50-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25-30 lbs 5.00-6.50, Red Flesh Seeded 32-40 lbs 7.00-8.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00-4.00, 15-18 lbs 5.00, 20-22 lbs 6.00, 24-26 lbs 7.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s FL 180.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 35s FL 180.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 240.00, Fair Quality 36s/45s/60s FL 180.00-200.00. CITRUS: Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.