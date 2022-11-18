SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, all classes of feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 157.50-175.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-177.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-179.00; 500-600 lbs 155.00-155.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-147.50. Slaughter cows were 2.00 higher. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 64.00-79.00; Boners 80-85% lean 65.00-85.00; High Dressing 80.00-90.00; Lean 85-90% lean 60.00-77.00; Lean low dressing 45.00-67.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 915-2280 lbs 80.00-110.00; High Dressing 1315-2010 lbs 65.00-82.00; Low Dressing 940-1510 lbs 65.00-82.00.

Goats: [162] Week Ago: 148 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 30.00-80.00, 40-60 lbs 65.00-110.00, 60-80 lbs one @ 85.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 25.00-40.00.

Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 120.00, 70-100 lbs 125.00, 100-140 lbs 165.00-170.00, 140-180 lbs 205.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 55.00-100.00, 70-100 lbs 95.00-120.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 110.00-185.00, 100-150 lbs 150.00-270.00, 150-250 lbs 220.00-300.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 135.00-145.00, 100-150 lbs 110.00-190.00, 150-250 lbs one @ 210.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 100-150 lbs 160.00-210.00, 150 lbs couple @ 230.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were steady to 1 cent higher; elevator bids 6.92-7.42, processor bids 7.17-7.52. Soybean bids were 11 cents higher; elevator bids 13.63-14.13, processor bid 14.58 and export 14.58. Wheat bids were 3 to 4 cents lower; elevator bids 6.92-7.12.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.45 lower at 85.83.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts Snap 40.00, KY type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-20.00; Cauliflower ctns film wrapped White 12s 55.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 45.00, Pickles Large 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00-20.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 37.00-38.00, 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 37.00-38.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard/Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, ctns loose Creasy type 16.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 70.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 45.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 45.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Large 20.00, Green Choice 16.00, Red Extra Large 35.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red type 24s 20.00, 35 lb filmbags Red type topped 25.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 16.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Butternut 25.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundle Red type 15ct 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, US2/Jumbo 20.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red 5x6sz/Extra Large/Jumbo 35.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Muztu/Jonathan 24.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Arkansas Black/Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Pinklady 25.00-28.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 23.00-27.00; Cantaloupes ctns 9ct holdovers 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Sel 28.00-30.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns 55.00, each 5.00; Guava 3/4 buctns FL 45.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 9s EC 12.00, Tommy Atins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 22s EC 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee (Old Crop) 150.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 25.00, per bundle Red type FL 10s 26.00-30.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 40.00, 5x6 sz 38.00-40.00, 6x6 sz 40.00, Yellow 38.00, Green 5x6 sz 42.00-45.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large 30.00-33.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 27.00-36.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 32.00-34.00, 4/5 buctns Navel Fair Quality 20.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 27.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Red Navel FL 20.00; Pummelos ctns 12s 25.00, 42s 38.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns Murcott PE 27.00, Murcott CL 20.00, 16 kg ctns Tango PE Small 20.00, 25 lb ctns Fallglo FL 25.00.