SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to auctions being closed last week. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 147.50-160.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-147.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-142.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 127.50-140.00, 500-600 lbs 130.00-136.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 53.50-73.00; Boners 80-85% lean 54.00-77.00; Lean 85-90% lean 55.00-59.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-53.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1330-2455 lbs 83.00-92.00; High Dressing 1600-1920 lbs 99.00-106.00; Low Dressing 1020-1560 lbs 61.00-78.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: None reported.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not compared at 51.91. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 45.87; 450-500 lbs 49.52; 500-550 lbs 53.07.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 15 cents higher: elevator bids 6.03-6.53, processor bids 6.38-6.88. Soybeans bids were 7 cents lower; elevator bids 13.02-13.77, processor bids 14.22 and export at 14.27. Wheat bids were 14 cents lower, and one location was steady; elevator bids 6.96-8.00.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.56 lower at 115.72.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Medium-Large 40.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00, 24 inch bins Green 120s 125.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-25.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00, per dozen Collards 4.00, per bunch Collards 4.00, per bunch Turnips 5.00; Onions,Greencrts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 30.00; Radishescntrs bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Sugar Cane per stalk Red type Small Size 1.50-2.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Fuji/Gala 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Cortland/Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Empire/Stayman 25.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-20.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 30.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10/7s 9.25-11.00, Ataulfo 14s 11.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 22.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 27.00-29.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 29.00-36.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Small 12.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large MX 17.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 16.00, Zucchini Medium 14.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, Yellow Straightneck Medium 12.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red and Green type 10ct 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00-16.00, 5x6 sz 14.00, 6x6 sz 14.00, Green 5x6 sz 21.00-25.00, Red All Sizes 14.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns loose Red type MX 15.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 40s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 400.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Fall Glo FL 20.00, 25 lb Honey FL 25.00, 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00, 11 kg ctns loose W. Murcott CL 18.00-22.00.

