SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, March 10, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 5 to 6 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were mostly 6 to 10 cents higher and one location was 21 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 3 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.30 and *4.50 at Anderson; 4.20 at Kingstree; 4.18 at Hamer; 4.20 at Lynchburg; 4.20 at Conway; 4.20 at Estill; Processors---4.55 at Orangeburg; 4.90 at Monetta; 4.95 at Sumter; 4.50 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.53 at Anderson; 8.25 at Kingstree; 8.81 at Hamer; 8.25 at Lynchburg; 8.25 at Conway; 8.25 at Estill; Processors---9.13 at Kershaw; Export---9.11 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.26 and *5.01 at Anderson; *5.56 at Kingstree; *5.12 at Hamer; *5.56 at Lynchburg; *5.56 at Conway; *5.56 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.70 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were steady to 3.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 153.00-175.00, 500-550 lbs 140.00-147.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-158.00, 500-600 lbs 118.00-144.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 115.00-130.00, 500-600 lbs 111.00-126.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 58.00-77.00; Boners 85-85% lean 57.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 49.00-68.00; Lean low dressing 35.00-50.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1420-2145 lbs 83.00-97.00; High Dressing 1565-1945 lbs 103.00-108.00; Low Dressing 1165-1555 lbs 66.00-83.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 3 680 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 575.00 per pair. Small 1-2 Young Age Cows 740 Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 600.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs was at 38.69. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 26.16; 450 500 lbs 31.28; 500-550 lbs 33.57.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.20 higher at 59.16.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Gala WA Extra Fancy 72s 25.00; Avocados 2 layer ctns Hass 48s MX 57.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-18.00, #2 13.00; Beans bucrts/ctns Snap type/KY type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 20.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Med 12.00; Cantaloupes ctns flats HD 9s 18.00, 1/2 ctns HD 9s 13.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Topped Jumbo MX 15.00; Coconuts 40 lb sks Fresh type MX 22s 26.00-28.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 16.00-18.00, 5 dz ctns Yellow/Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium MX 28.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 46.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00; Grapes 18 lb ctns bagged Red Globe PE 27.00; Jicama 38 lb crts MX 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-12.00, Kent 10s PE 9.00, Ataulfo 14s MX 9.00-10.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Green Cooking type 18.00; Okra 1/2 buctns HD Small- Medium 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 13.00-15.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-26.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00-16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-30.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Papaya 35 lb ctns Maradol 9s MX 30.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo FL 15.00-18.00, Suntan/Choice FL 12.00, Red Choice MX 25.00, Yellow Choice MX 23.00, 15 lb ctns Extra Large MX 10.00-16.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Cubanelle 18.00, Poblano 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 20.00-22.00, White Size A #2 FL 22.00, Yukon Gold Size B #2 FL 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00-25.00, Medium 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 17.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 12.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-17.00, Green 20.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma MX Large 18.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Limes 40 lb ctns/crts Seedless 200s MX 19.00-22.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/113s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 64s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 125s 15.00-18.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns Mandarins FL 100s 33.00.