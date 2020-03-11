SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, March 10, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 5 to 6 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were mostly 6 to 10 cents higher and one location was 21 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 3 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.30 and *4.50 at Anderson; 4.20 at Kingstree; 4.18 at Hamer; 4.20 at Lynchburg; 4.20 at Conway; 4.20 at Estill; Processors---4.55 at Orangeburg; 4.90 at Monetta; 4.95 at Sumter; 4.50 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.53 at Anderson; 8.25 at Kingstree; 8.81 at Hamer; 8.25 at Lynchburg; 8.25 at Conway; 8.25 at Estill; Processors---9.13 at Kershaw; Export---9.11 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.26 and *5.01 at Anderson; *5.56 at Kingstree; *5.12 at Hamer; *5.56 at Lynchburg; *5.56 at Conway; *5.56 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.70 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock